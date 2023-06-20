Jonathan Majors’ Trial For Alleged Domestic Violence Is Set, And The Judge Issued An Ultimatum About His Court Date

For the last few months, Jonathan Majors has been ensnared in legal issues due to an incident that involved alleged domestic violence. The actor was arrested in New York back in March due to an altercation with an unnamed woman who was said to be his girlfriend at the time. Majors was charged with multiple offenses , including assault and aggravated harassment. At this point, he’s already appeared in court (virtually) and is now officially set to do so again now that a date has been set. On top of that, the judge presiding over the case has issued an ultimatum to the star.

The Creed III actor is expected to appear in court again on August 3, as reported by Deadline . Said courtroom proceedings were originally set to take place next week but were ultimately postponed. With that, the Judge Rachel S. Pauley made a declaration to the 33-year-old celebrity. According to the trade, Pauley stipulated that Jonathan Majors must appear in person for the upcoming trial. And if he does not, she says that “a warrant can be issued for your arrest within 48 hours.”

Several days after the incident in New York, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star was formally charged. The situation at the center of all this took place on a Saturday night, during which the entertainer was out with his previously mentioned former girlfriend. Per reports, the two were leaving a Brooklyn bar by way of a taxi and got into a heated argument. It’s then alleged that the actor grabbed the woman’s hand, slapped her and also put his hands around her neck at some point.

Jonathan Majors’ team has since denied the allegations against him. When his representative spoke out shortly after the incident occurred, saying that Majors had “done nothing wrong” and that his team looked “forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.” Later on, the star’s lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, made note of evidence that allegedly disputed the claims and also opined that her client is “probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

In the time since, more women have reportedly come forward with abuse allegations against the embattled Devotion lead. As for the woman who was involved in the domestic violence case, she’s been granted an order of protection . Priya Chaudhry spoke out shortly after that legal arrangement was granted, saying that such a move is “standard in cases such as this.” She also said that her team “consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him.”

The star, whose meteoric rise was much noted within Hollywood, has now reportedly faced setbacks due to the flurry of legal problems he’s faced as of late. Per sources, the industry is turning “cold” to him at this point. He’s also lost endorsements, with the most notable instance of that being a pricey U.S. Army ad campaign that’s since been pulled.