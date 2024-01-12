Like Kang, Jonathan Majors Dropped From Another Major Role Following Conviction

After Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assault and harassment last month, almost immediately Marvel dropped him. Now, along with no longer playing Kang , the actor will also not playing Dennis Rodman in a film all about the legendary NBA player.

Majors was set to star in the film with the working title 48 Hours in Vegas, according to CNN , and it was announced that the former MCU star would play the controversial NBA player in 2022. However, the news site stated that multiple sources told them he would no longer be part of the project. While it reported that the actor has “not yet officially been dropped” from the movie, it stated he will no longer be part of it either. A source close to the film told the outlet:

I cannot imagine a world where this moves forward with Jonathan.

The film is set to show Dennis Rodman's trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA finals. This trip was infamous, and Majors was going to lead it as the former Chicago Bulls player. When news of his casting came out, he had said he “selfishly” wanted to play Rodman , because of how “eclectic” and “free” the basketball player is.

Now, the Rodman film is reportedly being shopped around without Majors attached, according to two sources. Notably, another source said if the movie goes back to Lionsgate – the studio that bought it in 2021 and released it back to producers reportedly because of budget plans – the actor "will be let go."

This comes almost one month after Majors received a guilty verdict for assault and harassment charges that came in March . He was convicted of one count of third-degree reckless assault as well as a non-criminal charge of harassment following the trial against his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. There were other charges against him as well, but he was acquitted of another assault charge and a count of aggravated harassment.

While Majors won’t be continuing his work with Marvel or on this Rodman project, his other projects remain “in flux,” a source claimed.

Since the charges in March, Majors has faced many legal issues and allegations. Right after the news broke in the first third of 2023, the U.S. Army paused its campaign with the former Marvel star. He was also dropped by his managers and PR team. Along with that, like this movie about Dennis Rodman, the Creed 3 actor was removed from The Man in my Basement cast and his film Magazine Dreams was taken off Searchlight’s calendar.

That all happened before the verdict came. Afterward, Marvel dropped him as Kang. Now, folks are waiting to see if they will replace Majors in the MCU or find a totally new big bad.

This trial has had a significant impact on Jonathan Majors’ career, and as stated above, he’s been dropped from numerous projects, including this film about Dennis Rodman.

At this point, Majors has not been sentenced, and that will happen on February 6. So, expect more news about the actor, the case against him, and how it’s impacting the films he was set to work on. As this ever-evolving news about him and his career continues to break, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.