Kate Beckinsale Rocked An Incredibly Sheer Dress To Paris Hilton's Slivmas Party, And When A Fan Asked How It Stayed On, She Answered

Kate Beckinsale has rocked plenty of flawless looks over the years – and she’s also often been refreshingly honest about the trials and tribulations of being red carpet ready. Over the years, she’s shared some funny stories about fashion mishaps and perilous experiences with costumes behind the scenes. And when she recently made an appearance at Paris Hilton's Slivmas party in an incredibly sheer dress, she was all-too happy to give one fan an insight into how she managed to pull off the stunning look.

Sheer dresses have been a big trend in 2023, with stars like Florence Pugh donning see-through gowns for huge red carpet moments. They are also, in some ways, the ultimate fashion gamble. They look amazing, but anyone wearing one is always only one strong breeze away from potentially revealing even more than they meant to. Luckily for Kate Beckinsale, her recent foray into sheer couture was a huge success – and the Underworld star was happy to share her latest jaw-dropping ensemble with her Instagram followers in a new post. Take a look at her alluring and “festive” look:

One thing is for sure when it comes to Kate Beckinsale – she has a knack for dressing for the moment, whether it’s wearing a blue diamond to Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday soiree or embracing the “festive” theme of Paris Hilton’s holiday party.But you’re wondering how the Pearl Harbor star managed to pull off this gorgeous look without a wardrobe malfunction, you’re not alone. One fan commented on the actress’ post asking for a bit more information about the logistics behind her party attire:

I'm curious, do you have to spend the whole time rearranging your boobs and pants in dresses like these? I find it hard enough in regular clothes. Looking fabulous. X

And, because apparently Beckinsale isn’t in the habit of gatekeeping her fashion secrets, she took the time to answer the fan’s deeply relatable question:

Yeah, there’s a bit of that I won’t lie.

It’s a little comforting to know that even the most beautiful celebrities end up having to do a bit of extra work to make their most memorable fashion moments happen, as also evidenced when Halle Berry used lube to get shoes on earlier this year.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the Guilty Party star has admitted that her glamorous appearance isn’t so easy to keep together.

Earlier this year, she shared a hilarious story about how her Much Ado About Nothing co-star Keanu Reeves helped her keep her red carpet dress intact , with some help from Robert Sean Leonard. And she once admitted to James Corden that, despite the athletic prowess she’s displayed in the many excellent action films she’s starred in, the Van Helsing actress once hurt herself while trying to get into a pair of leggings – and even had to call a paramedic to help her out of the situation.