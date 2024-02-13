Kathryn Newton Says Patrick Mahomes Beat Her In A Celebrity Golf Tournament 'Just Like The Super Bowl'

Super Bowl LVIII is over, and while people are still going on about the best commercials, Taylor Swift chugging a beer and the best parts of Usher's halftime performance, Kathryn Newton had an entirely different experience. The actress revealed that Patrick Mahomes' win was very similar to a loss she suffered to him when they played in a celebrity golf tournament.

Kathryn Newton, whose new movie Lisa Frankenstein has critics all over the place with their reactions, stopped by TODAY to talk about the time she played golf with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. Newton recalled the experience with those two players and how it ended up being down to the wire just like the Super Bowl, saying:

Justin Timberlake has this really fun tournament in Vegas and I just thought that they were ex-athletes who were, like, retired. I promise. They usually are! He beat me by one … just like last night at the Super Bowl, you know? But I was pretty upset, and I still want a rematch. So we’re waiting for that. It’ll happen.

Kathryn Newton is ready for a rematch with Patrick Mahomes, and I think wanting a rematch leads to the assumption that she'd win if they played again. I'm not sure how much Newton follows football, but the San Francisco 49ers had two opportunities to defeat Mahomes in the Super Bowl, and they came up short both times. The biggest mistake you can make regarding the Chiefs quarterback is underestimating him.

That said, Kathryn Newton is no slouch when it comes to golf. THR reported that the actress spent the SAG-AFTRA strike playing in high-profile tournaments. Before her blossoming acting career, she led her high school team to three state golf championships and had an offer from USC's golf team, but turned it down. All this to say, Patrick Mahomes has his work cut out for him, and maybe it was he who got lucky when they squared off the first time.

Newton is such a noted golf aficionado that she didn't want to leave Ireland after playing the courses there on her days off between acting. I guess the good news is that if she ever decides to walk away from acting, she has another skill she's just as passionate about that she could make a legitimate run at dominating. Not that I'd expect that to happen anytime soon, as there's still plenty of audiences eager to see what's in store for her MCU future.

Lisa Frankenstein is in theaters right now, for anyone who wants to watch a truly unique tale out of Hollywood. Personally, I'm just waiting for Patrick Mahomes to answer the call for the rematch, and want to see these two face off in the next big televised celebrity golf tournament!