Watch Marvel's Kathryn Newton And Xochitl Gomez Use A Viral TikTok Trend To Brilliantly Poke Fun At Their MCU Futures

I don’t know about you, but ever since I saw the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the final scenes of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania I’ve been wondering when the new heroes introduced in the movies, America Chavez and Cassie Lang, respectively, would return to the MCU. It turns out the actresses behind the two characters have been pondering that too as Doctor Strange's Xochitl Gomez and Ant-Man's Kathryn Newton used a viral TikTok trend to brilliantly poke fun at their futures with Marvel.

Using a viral TikTok sound of Lola Tung answering a question about her show The Summer I Turned Pretty, the two young Marvel stars brilliantly poked fun at their futures in the MCU. You can see the fun five-second video for yourself here:

You’ll notice, that Gomez also used a silly caption to allude to her and the Quantumania star’s potential to return as America and Cassie:

Hmmmm…idk? #kevinfeige 🤨🤭🤫

Honestly, this TikTok is so brilliant. I bet these actresses get asked about upcoming Marvel movies and their potential involvement in them all the time. And while it’s hard to tell if the current Dancing with the Stars contestant is joking about not being able to spill the beans about an upcoming project or if she’s trying to send a message to Kevin Feige about getting into a movie, it’s fitting either way and very funny.

Not only did Gomez use the TikTok to possibly manifest a project with Newton, she also used the comments to throw hints about collaborating with other young MCU stars. To me, this is screaming Young Avengers.

For example, one fan, @henric, commented:

someone call hailee steinfeld so we can get the trio

Then, Gomez responded with:

🤭

I don’t know about you, but that emoji makes it seem like she knows something. I, for one, would be so here for a Young Avengers that featured Kate Bishop, America Chavez, Cassie Lang and other youngsters of the MCU like Kamala Khan and Wanda Maximoff’s twins Billy and Tommy.

However, she also might simply be trying to manifest returning to the MCU, because another user asked her in the comments when the collab was coming, and she wrote back:

Uh…😀

There really have been quite a few signs that the MCU is building the Young Avengers . Plus, we’ve seen numerous younger heroes brought into the fold over the last few years through shows like Hawkeye, WandaVision and Ms. Marvel as well as movies like Quantumania, Multiverse of Madness and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Maybe, someday, we’ll get the Young Avengers. Or at the very least, we’ll get a fun movie that features Gomez’s universe jumper and Newton’s hero with ant-like powers. Clearly, they want it, and I think it's safe to say that the fans do too.