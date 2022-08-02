Kevin Hart Named The Rock's Worst Movie, And He's Got A Point

It's become quite apparent in the last decade that Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart have become close friends. The two men first had the chance to work together on the 2016 comedy Central Intelligence, and since then they have made four more movies together (including the animated DC League Of Super-Pets, which just hit theaters this past weekend). They clearly enjoy spending time together (even when they're trolling online) – but real friendship requires real honesty, which is why it is not super surprising to hear Hart get real about what he thinks is Johnson's worst movie.

Kevin Hart was recently a guest on the Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and he was asked a number of very direct questions as part of a segment called "Plead the Fifth." The very first one that host Andy Cohen asked was, "What is the worst movie that The Rock has starred in?" and while Hart let out a laugh, he was ultimately very quick with his response and didn't hem and haw at all:

The Tooth Fairy.

For those who don't recall, Tooth Fairy was released in 2010, and it ended an era of sorts in Dwayne Johnson's career. In the late aughts, the actor was featured primarily in a lot of what could be called family-friendly projects, including 2006's Gridiron Gang, 2007's The Game Plan, 2008's Get Smart, and 2009 duo of Race To Witch Mountain and Planet 51. Tooth Fairy was the film at the end of that run, and while it was a financial hit (making $112.5 million worldwide), it was panned by critics.

In fact, Kevin Hart's opinion very much lines up with the critical response to the film. Tooth Fairy sports a 17 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, which is tied with Baywatch as the lowest score received by a Dwayne Johnson movie on the site.

It was really after Tooth Fairy that Dwayne Johnson rebranded himself as Franchise Viagra, and he became a different kind of box office draw in films like Fast Five, G.I. Joe Retaliation, and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.

If he wanted to be humble, Kevin Hart could have perhaps named one of the movies he made alongside Dwayne Johnson, but the truth is that they've done some great work together since 2016 – the two highlights being Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level (and we're still hoping that Jumanji 4 will come together before too long).

As noted, you can enjoy the latest Kevin Hart-Dwayne Johnson collaboration on the big screen now, as DC League Of Super-Pets is playing in theaters everywhere. If you've already seen it and are looking for more to watch from the stars, you can check out our ranking of Hart's best movies, and give our Dwayne Johnson Top 10 a look.