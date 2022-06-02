Kevin Hart's Been Filming His New Netflix Movie In Italy, And I'm So Obsessed With All The Views

Early last year, Kevin Hart committed to a major four-picture deal with Netflix , and lately the actor has been hard at work making one of those movies so we can later laugh our butts off in the comfort of our own homes. Hart's newest movie has brought him to beautiful Italy, and the actor has been sharing some epic views from the filming of the upcoming release. The views are mind blowing!

Throughout the past week, Kevin Hart has updated fans on his beautiful vacation to Italy for a movie called Lift. Check out one of a few views I’m already obsessed with that he posted on Instagram :

Kevin Hart shared that the movie he’s working on right now is “special,” while sharing a gorgeous black and while photo of himself on the set of Lift next to some beautiful buildings. He also shared this one off the coast alongside his wife of nearly six years, Eniko Parrish:

The actor and comedian also took to social media to show off a picture of him posing in vacation wear and calling himself “Keviano.” See the actor in light flowy clothing and a scarf, looking Italian:

Lift is an action movie directed by F. Gary Gray, who previously helmed The Italian Job, The Fate of the Furious and Straight Outta Compton. The movie also stars Loki actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Daredevil’s Vincent D’Onofrio and Made For Love’s Billy Magnussen. It’s reportedly about a female master thief and her ex-boyfriend, who team up to steal $100 million in gold bullion being transported on a 777 passenger flight. Perhaps Hart is the ex-boyfriend? That has yet to be announced, but just look at these views though?

Along with starring in Lift, Kevin Hart is producing the movie alongside X-Men’s Simon Kinberg and The Batman’s Matt Reeves among others. Hart recently combined his movie and television production companies to form HartBeat, which he mentions in that first post. Hart has already produced a number of his movies and specials, and has many other projects on the way he also is heavily involved with both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

Before we see Lift, the next Kevin Hart movie will be The Man from Toronto, which is heading to Netflix soon. The Sony flick was originally set for theaters, but has since shifted to a streaming release this summer. The action comedy stars Hart alongside Woody Harrelson, with Harrelson play ingthe “world’s deadliest assassin” and Hart playing “New York's biggest screw-up.” When they are mistaken for one another at an Airbnb rental, comedy ensues. You can check out the movie with a Netflix subscription on June 24.