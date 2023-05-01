Kiki's Delivery Service: 7 Thoughts I Had Rewatching The Studio Ghibli Classic

Over the last decade, I’ve become a pretty big fan of anime. Whether it be the shows that are created and released weekly that have truly changed my life ( like Attack on Titan or the lovely Spy x Family), to movies that have made me cry for hours on end ( looking at you, Your Name ). But, you want to know what creators have the best anime out there? Studio Ghibli.

I could watch these movies over and over and never get tired of them. And while I’ve done pieces on Spirited Away and my personal favorite, Howl’s Moving Castle , I was feeling down recently and decided to re-watch one of my other favorites that is slowly climbing up the ranks of my favorite Studio Ghibli movies – Kiki’s Delivery Service. Thoughts were had, and I just had to write them down.

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

Kiki Really Is The Sweetest Protagonist Ever

I mean, there really is no one sweeter. Chihiro is a close second , but Kiki reminds me of myself so much.

She’s just a little witch who wants to explore the world and start her training and make her family proud. She has good intentions and while she doesn’t quite know what she wants to do with her powers at first, she’s willing to try anything and is kind to others. All she wants is to make sure people are happy and prove her worth – and I think that’s beautiful.

There are so many protagonists in shows that remind me of her – such as Izuku in My Hero Academia , who literally just wants to help the world – and Kiki is so adorable in so many ways.

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

I Want My Own Jiji – Voice And All

Jiji is the love of my life and I need more of him.

Granted, I also have a black cat at home, so I’m already quite biased about how cute Jiji is. I think it’s just the attitude and the sass that he gives on a constant basis to both Kiki and everyone else around him that makes me love him so much. It lines up with a lot of the other anime characters I happen to enjoy – specifically Nagi from Blue Lock maybe.

Not sure, but I love the sass and I wish my black cat talked like Jiji.

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

Does Anyone Else Think Thirteen Is Way Too Young To Go Off On Your Own?

Okay, I know that thirteen is sometimes considered the age where you start to “grow up” and granted, the Harry Potter franchise had kids leaving the home at age eleven, but they were at least heading towards a school that would be run by teachers – Kiki is literally leaving to go somewhere off on her own with no parental guidance on a flying broom.

Within the first hour of her flying she’s nearly struck down by lightning. I’m sorry, but that doesn’t exactly scream “responsible child,” but I guess that’s just a sign of who the witches are as people.

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

The Music Literally Makes Me Want To Fly

I’m always one to comment on the fantastic music of Studio Ghibli films. The soundtrack alone from Howl’s Moving Castle is one of my favorite aspects from it. But man, the score of Kiki’s Delivery Service fits the vibe of the movie so much, and I truly do love it.

It lines up perfectly with who Kiki is as a person, light, heartfelt, and sweet, paired with a beautiful European coastal town that really makes it such a good score. You can’t listen to “ A Town With An Ocean View ” and not feel light and airy inside as if you are about to take off in flight. I love it.

While I do love many classic composers such as Hans Zimmer and John Williams, these scores always make me so happy.

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

For 1989, The Animation Is Done Really Well

Yes, I know that Studio Ghibli was making movies way before 1989, but I have to say I enjoy a lot of the 1990s-2000s movies that the studio released more just because I feel like their animation is top quality. It’s so crisp and clear and it’s a big reason as to why anime has gotten so popular nowadays, because I feel as if the art form has only gotten better with time.

However, I do love how Kiki’s Delivery Service looks. The animation is beautifully done, and you can tell it was made with a lot of love. I especially love the scenes that feature multiple animals, or the ones of Kiki flying, because so much work went into animating those sequences. For me, it’s always such a fun experience to view movies such as this, and see that even then, there was so much to love.

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

I Just Love Anime Films That Take Place In The Past

Maybe this is just me, but anime that takes place in the past is much better than anime that takes place in the future. There’s just a better vibe for it overall. Attack on Titan takes place in an age without modern technology, Spy x Family does the same , and even Demon Slayer takes place in the early 1910s.

I think that’s another reason I like Kiki’s Delivery Service so much, because the 1950s timeframe really makes this movie better. I can’t see this film taking place in the present day – or, at the time of its release, the 1980s – because Kiki very much fits the vibe of a young girl in the 1950s. The outfits are great, the themes on point, and I love the usage of old technology, such as the hype around an airship. It’s all done so well.

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

You Have To Admire The Theme Of Believing In Yourself – It’s So Simple

Sometimes, with many movies, the theme feels as if it is buried underneath multiple layers of other stuff that didn’t need to be there, or it’s so nuanced it feels almost like an assignment to figure out exactly what the it is. With Kiki’s Delivery Service, it’s right there in front of you – believe in yourself, and great things will happen.

New To Anime?: The Best Shows To Watch When You're Just Starting Out (Image credit: Funimation) If you're new to anime, check out these awesome shows to get started.

It’s such a simple theme, but one you can’t help but admire. There are moments where we all lose faith in ourselves, where self-doubt starts to creep in, and I find it perfect that this was the moment Kiki started to lose her powers – because her negative thoughts were winning. However, as time goes on, and she begins to believe in herself again despite what others might have said about her, that’s when she can truly shine.

She gets her powers back, powers through her fears, and saves her friend – which in turn leads to her gaining more friends and having a successful delivery service because more people saw what she is capable of. It’s a really beautiful theme that anyone, whether it be a child or an adult, can love, and I think that’s perfect.