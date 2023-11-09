Kumail Nanjiani, Candace Cameron Bure And More React As The SAG-AFTRA Strike Ends After 118 Days

It's been 118 days since members of the SAG-AFTRA union took to the picket line to fight for proper compensation and protections in the ever-evolving entertainment business. Now, the strike has finally ended , and some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Kumail Nanjiani and Candace Cameron Bure, are reacting to the great news.

Variety reported that SAG-AFTRA negotiators had reached agreeable terms with the AMPTP, and the strike would end at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday. A unanimous vote was reached among the negotiating committee for the actors to secure the agreement, and the next step will be getting approval from the SAG-AFTRA national board. Nanjiani quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his joy at the end of the strike. In his post, which you can read below, the Eternals actor alluded to the newly released Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer that just dropped. Writing about the flick, which is scheduled for the 2024 movie calendar , he posted:

YES!!! Hallelujah. I can tweet a certain trailer that I am VERY EXCITED ABOUT at midnight. https://t.co/wFI8mgGrcWNovember 9, 2023 See more

Zac Efron learned of the strike's end while walking the red carpet and doing press for A24’s wrestling flick The Iron Claw. Deadline posted a video of the High School Musical star reacting to the news in real-time to their X account. Moments after learning the studios had reached a tentative deal to end the actor's strike, he said:

Incredible. I’m so happy we were all able to come to an agreement. Let’s get back to work. Let’s go… Congrats, everyone, we did it.

Fuller House and former Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure posted an emotional video to her Instagram stories. In the video, through tears, the actress had this to say:

I’m in tears; the SAG strike is over. I’m so happy. It’s been so painful for so many people because of the strike. Ummm, and whoo! I’m grateful, though I haven’t even looked at the terms yet. Like, I don’t even know… but I’m grateful for all the SAG committee for fighting. But I’m so happy it's over because, I, the mental stress of not being to work or talk about your work was, like, it's overwhelming. And I have such a sigh of relief. I don’t think I knew it was as big as it was, but I’m so happy this strike is over so I can talk about everything I’ve been wanting to share.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 star and nerd royalty Felicia Day also thanked the negotiating committee who made the deal possible. She wrote on X :

Yesss! Thank you, Negotiating committee!!!! #SAGAFTRA

Octavia Spencer wrote that she is “Ready to work” before sharing her gratitude to committee members. The Ma star shared her pride in the Union’s historic accomplishment, posting on Instagram:

Ready to work now that the strike is over! 🎉🎉🎉 Congratulations and thank you to our @sagaftra negotiating committee! Proud to stand in solidarity with all SAG members over the last 118 days 🎉🥳👏🏾🎊🙌🏽🍾 #SAGstrike #SAGstrong

SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee member and Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter (also known for playing Chessy in The Parent Trap remake ) responded to California congressman Adam Schiff on X . Walter didn’t mince words when she pointed to how important the committee's work was in reaching a deal:

We worked hard. And didn’t cave when some were trying to force it. And got the deal we needed at the end. #UnionStrong

Perhaps the best response came from SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher . The Nanny veteran took to Instagram , writing, “We did it!!!!": The post, which you can read below, was uploaded on November 8, and besides thanking her fellow SAG-AFTRA members, it also highlights some of the wonderful “ground” the new deal breaks.

We did it!!!! The Billion+ $ Deal! 3X the last contract! New ground was broke everywhere!Ty sag aftra members for hanging in and holding out for this historic deal! Ty neg comm, strike captains, staff, Duncan & Ray, our lawyers, the IA team , family and friends. Our sister unions for their unrelenting support! And the amptp for hearing us and meeting this moment! #sagaftrastrong

Full details about the new SAG-AFTRA contract are still forthcoming. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for updates regarding how this news will impact individual projects – particularly those in the midst of filming before the strikes forced a work stoppage.