Leah Lewis Wore A Stunning Red Gown To The Elemental Premiere, But I Have No Idea How It Stayed In Place

Leah Lewis is having such a moment right now. After starring in the critically acclaimed coming of age film The Half of It, it feels like she's everywhere. She is now the voice of the protagonist in Pixar’s latest film, Elemental. She arrived to the premiere of the film looking absolutely stunning in a red gown, however how the dress was able to stay in place all night remains a mystery.

The world premiere of the much-anticipated animated film took place to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The star studded event brought out all the stops, with Lewis dawning a gorgeous look for the event. Her character is a fire resident, and her dress totally channeled this. The Nancy Drew star wore a glittery red dress that cascaded down the red carpet. It was form fitting, with sleeves and a high neckline. The highlight however was the top of the trees, which was open and formed a wave over her chest. You can see the dress below, where Lewis poses with co-star Mamoudou Athie.

(Image credit: Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

This dress is incredible and her hair perfectly imitates the shape of the dress. However, I can't believe it was able to stay in play. If I had to take a guess, I think the red jewels over her chest are attached to sheer mesh, allowing it to stay put with Lewis’ movements. Also fashion tape must heavily be in use here, preventing the Elemental star from having a fashion disaster. However this effect was achieved, I’m sure there were many stylists present to ensure no mishaps occurred.

If mesh is present here, it would be unsurprising, as see-through, mesh looks are all the rage right now. Dakota Johnson rocked a show-stopping sheer mesh look at a recent Gucci show, and Sydney Sweeney also rocked the sheer at the premiere of her HBO film, Reality. Even if sheer mesh wasn’t the move here, it still shows that we are likely to be seeing more of the naked-dress trend in the future. I personally love the trend, as it adds a bit of sexy to an elegant look.

The fiery dress is also perfect for Lewis’ fiery character in Elemental. She voices a fire resident named Ember, who meets water resident Wade, in a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live in harmony together. They strike up a friendship and learn that they might not be so different after all. The trailers have shown incredible animation met with a heartfelt story at the center, in true Pixar fashion. The movie showed a sneak peak at CinemaCon in April, which received positive reactions, and I can’t wait to see it when it hits theaters on June 16th.

Elemental still is a week away from its worldwide theatrical release. In the meantime, Leah Lewis fans can check out her breakout performance in The Half of It, which is currently streaming with a Netflix subscription. For more information on other films, like Elemental, hitting cinemas and streaming later this year, make sure to consult our 2023 movie release schedule.