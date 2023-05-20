Dakota Johnson Is Fifty Shades Of Sheer In Black Dress For Gucci Show

Dakota Johnson is always picture-perfect. She has impeccable style and taste, and she has had several show-stopping fashion moments over the years. Since 2021, the Fifty Shades actress has been a brand ambassador for Gucci, where she has participated in a number of ad campaigns for the brand’s handbags and athleisure wear. Now, her Gucci partnership has taken her to Seoul, South Korea where she stunned in a sheer black dress for the brand's 2024 Cruise show.

The Gucci show was held at Gyeongbokgung Palace, where Johnson was photographed wearing a black, sheer slip dress. The bottom half had black lace rose appliqué, for an elegant flair to the sexy ensemble. The top of the dress was a simple black bandeau that matched her exposed undergarments. She styled the look with a long black leather coat and a small black handbag. Completing the look, she also wore a pair of classy black heels and some simple, dainty jewelry. The pop of color came from Johnson’s nails, which were painted a bright, candy apple red. You can see the look below.

(Image credit: Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Gucci)

Sheer is a major trend in Hollywood. We have seen a variety of stars rocking sheer ensembles at major red carpets this year. Sydney Sweeney wore a sheer ensemble to the premiere of her new HBO movie, Reality. Meanwhile, Florence Pugh is becoming the queen of sheer, as she has dawned the look on a number of occasions, including at a recent event for Tiffany & Co. Overall, this fashion statement is having a major moment, with stars experimenting more with see-through mesh and chiffon fabrics.

Dakota Johnson’s stunning sheer ensemble isn’t an isolated moment. She has a well-documented history of great taste. We all fell head over heels for her home decor when she gave us all a tour of her home for Architectural Digest. The warm wood and greenery were absolutely to die for. In addition, her corset leather pants ensemble from the 2021 Venice Film Festival sent the internet into a tailspin, with some marking her as responsible for bringing back the corset. Also, I think we are all still swooning over Anastasia Steele’s wedding dress from Fifty Shades Freed, which Johnson helped to inspire. Gucci certainly picked a stylish brand ambassador.

When Dakota Johnson isn’t being a fashion icon, she’s preparing for her latest role in Madame Webb. The Suspiria actress is playing the title superhero character for the latest Marvel film distributed by Sony. Johnson will star alongside Adam Scott and Sydney Sweeney, and the film is set to be released in February 2024. She is also set to star in a drama film titled Daddio, alongside Sean Penn. The busy actress clearly has a lot on her plate, but I personally can’t wait to see what the actress decides to rock on these upcoming red carpets.

You can catch Dakota Johnson in her latest film, Persuasion, which is currently available to stream with a Netflix subscription. For more information on other films coming to Netflix later this year, make sure to consult our 2023 Netflix movie release schedule.