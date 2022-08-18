Legally Blonde 3 Writer Mindy Kaling Shares Thoughts On Reese Witherspoon’s Lookalike Daughter Possibly Joining Her In The Film

Legally Blonde 3 is in the works, and The Office and The Mindy Project writer Mindy Kaling is behind the script. In other words, all ideas for the sequel get past her. One recent pitch the actress/writer/producer received is whether Reese Witherspoon’s look alike daughter Ava Phillippe could be part of the upcoming movie. What are Kaling’s thoughts?

It sounds like she digs it! Mindy Kaling recently worked with Reese Witherspoon’s eldest son, Deacon Phillippe, who guest starred on her Netflix series Never Have I Ever (which is currently trending at No. 1 ). ExtraTV inquired with Kaling about if she could add Ava Phillippe into Legally Blonde 3, and the comedy star responded:

Listen, I think I can do anything, and if that’s something she wanted to do, what a joy to have her in that.

Reese Witherspoon’s firstborn, whom she had with fellow actor Ryan Phillippe, is in her early 20s, making her around the same age her mother was when she filmed Legally Blonde. What a full circle moment it would be to see Ava Phillippe part of Legally Blonde 3 as the actress celebrates returning to her iconic role over 20 years later, right? The pair recently had dinner together, check out how alike Witherspoon’s daughter looks to her famous mom:

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The cherry on top here is Reese Witherspoon's daughter even ordered a pink-colored drink during their hangout session. Although to our knowledge, Ava Phillippe is not pursuing acting, and she doesn't have any movie or TV credits. The young woman does, however, seems to very much be a creative type given she has some original artwork she sells online. Other than that, Phillippe is remaining pretty much out of the spotlight for now, other than being the daughter of a super famous pair of actors and surely being told how much she looks like Reese 24/7.

Deacon Phillippe on the other hand, may be the one of the family to continue the tradition after dipping his toe in the acting pool for Never Have I Ever . It was his first credit ever, aside from going to college for music and putting out a couple songs under the name Deacon.

I'm certainly curious how Reese Witherspoon’s three kids will end up finding their passions after being the kids to two very popular actors. According to Kaling, Deacon Phillippe brought the charm on set, sending her a handwritten note after wrapping his short time on set thanking her for the opportunity.