Lenny Kravitz Thought Daughter Zoë’s Joke About His Mesh Shirts Was ‘Fabulous,’ But One Thing Has Changed Since

Lenny and Zoë Kravitz's father-daughter relationship in Tinseltown has been an honest and overall wholesome one to follow. One of the more recent and shining examples of their familial bond was on display when the Big Little Lies actress honored him at his Hollywood Walk of Fame event. She went viral for humorously poking fun at her father’s mesh shirt collection. The musician has now revealed one thing that has changed for him and his fabulous frocks after the afternoon’s highlighted moment.

The singer-songwriter opened up with The Times about his dedicated physically healthy lifestyle (notably, Kravitz helped Denzel Washington’s health journey ) and personal life. As the interview went on, the duo chatted about family, including Zoë Kravitz, and her mini-roast. The “Fly Away” singer loved that part of her speech, noting it was exactly what a kid would and should do when honoring a parent, stating:

Oh, wasn’t that fabulous? … You see, that’s what your daughter’s supposed to do. That is absolutely exactly what your daughter is supposed to do. And she told the truth. She’s dry. But she told the truth.

The relationship between the two of them seems like any typical silly yet loving familial one. If how Kravitz felt about his daughter's split with Channing Tatum or showing up and surprising his daughter after her Drew Barrymore interview , is any indication, the duo is solid. The ribbing moment feels real between the two, and it’s even better to know that the “Again” singer was also down for the fun.

Lenny Kravitz then expanded into the infamous netted part of his wardrobe. He stated that there was no exact moment the garment sparked any particular love from him. Rather, it was a slow realization of just how often he reached for them. He also revealed that after Zoë teased him about it during his ceremony, people bring it to his attention all the time now:

I don’t think about it like that. Let’s say… You thought about what you’re wearing today? … But you didn’t think about it? … You just grab it and go, right? I didn’t realise how many shirts are mesh. They’re just shirts to me, you know what I mean? … Exactly. So now people come up to me when I’m wearing [one]: ‘What did your daughter tell you?’ I’m like, ‘What?’ And I look down and I’m, like, ‘Oh my God. I’m a caricature of myself.’ But, as you see, now I’m wearing a turtleneck — and there are no holes in it.

Who would’ve guessed any of us, including the Kravitzs, would gather this much information on the iconic musician’s mesh shirts after his daughter’s note, but I’m glad we are. Whether or not he’s already overhearing from multiple people that he happens to be wearing a netted shirt remains to be seen. Hopefully the silver lining for him is that whenever he hears about it, he can think of Zoë.

Eventually, maybe The Batman alum will receive an equally silly, but fun-spirited taunt from her dad honoring her. With the Alpha Gang announcement and the crime thriller Caught Stealing on our 2025 movie schedule , she’s continuing on her way.

As for Lenny Kravitz and his notorious mesh shirts, they are officially and historically noted thanks to Zoë. For the family's fans, like me, it's even better to know that the "American Woman" singer had a good laugh about it and is regularly reminded of his daughter's sweet ode to him.