Insider Drops Claims On How Lenny Kravitz Reportedly Feels After Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz Call Off Their Engagement

Celebrity couples have always had a way of fascinating the public, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. But this interest also means that there are a ton of eyes on celebs during breakups, such as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. That's exactly what's happening to Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum, who recently called off their engagement. And an insider dropped claims on how Lenny Kravitz reportedly feels after his daughter's breakup.

Tatum and Kravitz announced their split in late October, to the dismay of shippers out there. While they're still going to work together on the upcoming movie Alpha Gang, fans are wondering what's been going on behind closed doors. An anonymous insider spoke to Page Six about how things are going on between the former couple, who have seemingly parted amicably. They also reveal Lenny Kravitz's reaction to the news, saying:

He understands that these things happen and just wants them to both be happy

There you have it. It sounds like the patriarch of the Kravitz family is taking this news with grace, and simply wants both Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum to find happiness. So while there are obviously strong emotions tied to them calling off the engagement, he doesn't seem to have hard feelings about his daughter's ex.

Back in June when the engagement was still on, Lenny Kravitz spoke about what a great guy Tatum was, and it did seem like the two A-list men had formed a relationship of their own. The Step Up star was also in attendance when Kravitz got his star on the Hollywood walk of fame.

The same insider spoke to Page Six about the relationship between Lenny and Tatum, saying there are "no hard feelings" about his daughter's recent ex. They also confirmed that there was a strong emotional connection between the two men, which was mutual. One can only imagine if this has made Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's split all the more difficult for the two A-listers.

The news of Tatum and Kravitz's break-up was definitely a shock to fans, who were looking forward to the actors' upcoming nuptials. After years in court, Tatum's divorce from Jena Dewan had finally been settled. While fans thought this meant the door was finally open for him to get married to The Batman actress, the engagement was called off shortly afterward. But at least there's seemingly no bad blood between the families.

As previously mentioned, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are about to film a new movie together, despite their break-up. This will presumably result in more eyes on Alpha Gang once it hits theaters. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.