The True Story Behind How Lenny Kravitz Got Denzel Washington On The Workout Train

Other than being a talented professional musician and actor , Lenny Kravitz is also in tip-top physical shape. Fortunately, the “Are You Gonna Go My Way” singer has decided to impart his wisdom on his good buddy, Denzel Washington, by getting him on the workout train.

Denzel Washington hit the milestone of 70 years old in December, and he is still in great shape. While speaking to Esquire , the Academy Award winner credited his success to cutting alcohol from his system and having his pal, Lenny Kravitz, set him up with a trainer:

I’m doing the best I can. And not only alcohol—forget all that. Strength. About two years ago my good friend, my little brother, Lenny Kravitz, said, ‘D, I wanna hook you up with a trainer.’ And he did, and he’s another man of God. I started with him February of last year. He makes the meals for me and we’re training, and I’m now 190-something pounds on my way to 185.

Leave it to Lenny Kravitz, who’s such a fitness guru himself, to show his friends the path toward successful workouts.

The “Fly Away” singer wasn’t born with impressionable ab work . He fits working out into his lifestyle by doing all sorts of exercises, including occasionally lifting heavy weights in leather pants and a mesh top . As for why the heck Kravitz wears leather pants during workouts compared to traditional sweatpants, the Grammy winner simply said he exercises in whatever he wants. While he prefers to work out in sweatpants when doing cardio, he explained he doesn’t sweat when lifting weights. So, he’ll show up to the gym in leather pants.

If Denzel Washington is going to continue taking on action movies --like how he did when he went all out in Gladiator II last year -- staying in shape is a good way of making that happen.

While it’s important to continue exercising as you get older, Denzel Washington has another reason for why he wanted to board the workout train too, explaining:

I was looking at pictures of myself and Pauletta at the Academy Awards for Macbeth, and I’m just looking fat, with this dyed hair, and I said, 'Those days are over, man. I feel like I’m getting strong.' Strong is important.

I can understand how being self-conscious in photos can make you want to change. As Denzel Washington has shown in the past he knows how to transform his body for roles , and it’s good that he now has the tools to stay healthy too.

Lenny Kravitz and Denzel Washington truly have a bromance any duo would be lucky to have. During Kravitz’s Walk of Fame ceremony , The Equalizer actor gave a speech about his good buddy, saying that he and his "twin" have been friends for the past 30 years. It’s no wonder the talented musician paused his concert to take Washington’s phone call ! Overall, it's so nice that the two are still going strong in their friendship and are there for each other.