The True Story Behind How Lenny Kravitz Got Denzel Washington On The Workout Train
Denzel Washington is Lenny Kravitz’s new workout recruit!
Other than being a talented professional musician and actor, Lenny Kravitz is also in tip-top physical shape. Fortunately, the “Are You Gonna Go My Way” singer has decided to impart his wisdom on his good buddy, Denzel Washington, by getting him on the workout train.
Denzel Washington hit the milestone of 70 years old in December, and he is still in great shape. While speaking to Esquire, the Academy Award winner credited his success to cutting alcohol from his system and having his pal, Lenny Kravitz, set him up with a trainer:
Leave it to Lenny Kravitz, who’s such a fitness guru himself, to show his friends the path toward successful workouts.
The “Fly Away” singer wasn’t born with impressionable ab work. He fits working out into his lifestyle by doing all sorts of exercises, including occasionally lifting heavy weights in leather pants and a mesh top. As for why the heck Kravitz wears leather pants during workouts compared to traditional sweatpants, the Grammy winner simply said he exercises in whatever he wants. While he prefers to work out in sweatpants when doing cardio, he explained he doesn’t sweat when lifting weights. So, he’ll show up to the gym in leather pants.
If Denzel Washington is going to continue taking on action movies --like how he did when he went all out in Gladiator II last year -- staying in shape is a good way of making that happen.
While it’s important to continue exercising as you get older, Denzel Washington has another reason for why he wanted to board the workout train too, explaining:
I can understand how being self-conscious in photos can make you want to change. As Denzel Washington has shown in the past he knows how to transform his body for roles, and it’s good that he now has the tools to stay healthy too.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Lenny Kravitz and Denzel Washington truly have a bromance any duo would be lucky to have. During Kravitz’s Walk of Fame ceremony, The Equalizer actor gave a speech about his good buddy, saying that he and his "twin" have been friends for the past 30 years. It’s no wonder the talented musician paused his concert to take Washington’s phone call! Overall, it's so nice that the two are still going strong in their friendship and are there for each other.
We now have Lenny Kravitz to thank for hooking Denzel Washington up with a trainer who makes meals for him and a training routine. Now, I'm just crossing my fingers that maybe someday we'll see these two men in a movie together! While I wait for that dream to come true, take a look at our 2025 movie releases so you’ll know when the two actors show up next on the big screen.
Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Titanic’s Cora Actress Discusses A Heartbreaking Deleted Scene From The Film, And I Understand Why It Was Cut
While The Oscars' Best Picture Race Is A Hot Topic, I Need To Talk About Why I'm More Invested In Another Category's Competition