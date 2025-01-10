After All Those Netted Shirt Workout Photos (And Funny Ribs From His Daughter), Lenny Kravitz Gets Real About Why Sometimes Zoë Sees Him As An 'Embarrassment'

At this point, it seems like Lenny Kravitz is as well known for his abs as he is for his music. Kravitz may have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as a musician but he’s just as likely, if not more so, to be on the cover of a magazine wearing a shirt you can see through. It’s not something that a lot of people could pull off, but many fans think the “American Woman” singer exudes cool. His daughter, actress and director Zoë Kravitz, is not one of them.

Last year Zoë Kravitz went viral for the loving roast of her father she gave during his Walk of Fame ceremony. She called out his seemingly endless use of see-through shirts specifically. The singer tells People that he loves “that perspective that you've been a bit of an embarrassment at times.” He understands that while others may see the celebrity, she just sees her dad, so of course she’s embarrassed by him because that’s how it’s supposed to be. He explained…

I don't think she's ever gotten to that place, and you're not supposed to. She appreciates me for who I am but will always get a good laugh because you are the kid's father. They're not going to see you how all those other folks see you. They see everything.

As a father myself, I see where Lenny Kravitz is coming from. Even if we tried I’m not sure parents could entirely avoid embarrassing their kids. They see us in ways the rest of the world does not, so they know just what to be embarrassed about. No kid is going to see their dad as a sex symbol, even if that did is Lenny Kravitz.

While Zoë Kravitz may be embarrassed by her dad now and then by the way he shows off his abs, the two have a very strong relationship. She may not see him as the incredibly fit superstar that others see, but as her dad that’s to be expected.

And it doesn’t appear Zoë Kravitz is so embarrassed by her dad that she won’t take advantage of his abs. She included a quick cameo moment of one of her dad’s viral videos in her recent directorial debut Blink Twice. And the Kravitz daughter has worn sheer clothing herself from time to time, so she clearly understands the appeal.

While Zoë Kravitz may see “everything” about her dad, it seems quite clear from the singer’s relationships that the people around him are quite fond of him, even if he can be quite embarrassing. He’s maintained a close relationship with ex-Lisa Bonet. Kravitz would then become close friends with Bonet’s new husband, Jason Momoa, a relationship that has remained strong even after Bonet and Momoa split up.