Two Months After Split From Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet Was Seen Out With A Ring On Her Left Finger

Much of the public seemed surprised when longtime partners Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet jointly announced this past January that they’d decided to divorce . Since then, reports have given alleged reasons for the couple’s decision to split, but it’s also been rumored that the couple could be looking to reconcile. Neither star has confirmed whether this is indeed the case, yet a recent development may get those gears of speculation churning again. Because it would seem that two months after the separation confirmation, Bonet was seen sporting a ring on her left finger.

The actress was recently spotted in the Topanga Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles, where she was wearing the piece of jewelry. While the accessory does seem to resemble a wedding ring, People couldn’t confirm whether that’s indeed the case. Her reps also did not respond to the outlet’s requests for comment.

If Lisa Bonet is wearing a wedding ring, this could mean one of two things. On one hand, it could mean that the rumors are true, and she and Jason Momoa are giving it another go. However, there’s always the possibility that she's holding onto a ring until the divorce is made final. This is, of course, all speculation, mind you, but neither scenario is totally out of the realm of possibility.

The couple began dating in 2005 before they finally tied the knot in October 2017. Since then, they’ve had two children, a daughter born in 2007 and a son born in 2008. When announcing that they were “parting ways in marriage,” they explained that like so many, they’d “felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times.” While they intend to part ways, they also said “the love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.”

Following the announcement, trades began to piece together potential clues that may have hinted at the separation beforehand. Some believed that some shirtless Aquaman 2 photos posted by Jason Momoa prior to the news were indicators of their marital status. Other reports claim that Momoa’s growing status in Hollywood , which was reportedly keeping him away from home for long stretches of time, contributed to the split.

The reconciliation rumors that dropped shortly after the news of the split gained quite a bit of traction. However, when Jason Momoa spoke about wanting “privacy” amid the separation around that time, he seemingly put the kibosh on the notions, which makes these latest photos even more interesting.

The newest Fast & Furious star has been keeping busy amid the speculation, though, both personally and professionally. In terms of the latter, he’s been supporting stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz as she promotes her role as Catwoman in The Batman. He (and Lenny Kravitz) also hyped her after she made her debut as a Saturday Night Live host. All in all, he just can’t stop, won’t stop supporting her - even getting Channing Tatum involved in the process.

If anything, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa seem to be handling things in a respectful manner. While we wish them the best moving forward, it’ll also be interesting to see if Bonet’s piece of jewelry does turn out to be an indicator of her relationship status.