Lindsay Lohan Is Glowing With Her Bump In Photos Of Her Baby Shower

Following Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe recently becoming a father , another former child star of the early 00’s is getting ready for first-time parenthood: Lindsay Lohan. The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday actress announced she was pregnant in March , and now she is giving us a glimpse of her baby bump and the family and friends surrounding her future child.

Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a glowing photo of herself as a pregnant woman along with various photos from her baby shower. Take a look:

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

As the popular proverb says: "It takes a village to raise a child," and Lindsay Lohan is showcasing her village ahead of giving birth. Among them is Lindsay Lohan’s younger sister Aliana Lohan, who can be seen pictured in the second and third picture of the photo set. It looks like the Mean Girls has riches of family and friends there to support her in this new phase of life, which reportedly includes her excited parents .

In the comment section of the Instagram post, Lohan also received a lot of love. Check out some of the high-profile names who wrote to the actress:

Paris Hilton: "So happy for you love!🥰 "

Chord Overstreet: "Omg congrats!!! 🎉🎉🎉"

Barbara Corcoran: "Glowing!"

Kyle Richards: "Aww ❤️ So happy for you!"

Snooki: "Oh queen you look amazing"

Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan are longtime friends who reportedly had some beef before Hilton recently spoke to the pair about having “no bad vibes” and being “grown-ups now.” She also shared that whatever was going on between them back in the day was a result of immaturity between them, per a 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen . Lohan has been in the industry for a long time, and surely knows a ton of these celebrities in real life.

Notably, Chord Overstreet was Lindsay Lohan’s co-star and love interest in her latest movie, Falling For Christmas, which had us hoping to see Lohan in more acting roles . Lohan has already filmed another Netflix rom-com called Irish Wish , which is expected to be among 2023 new movie releases , though a release date has yet to be announced.

Lohan is expecting a child with her husband Bader Shammas, whom she married in April 2022. Word of her romance with the financier first started in 2020 before they announced their engagement back in November 2021. The actress has reportedly been living over in Dubai since 2014 and currently resides in the United Arab Emirates with Shammas, who she likely met in her new home in the Middle Rast.

I can’t wait to see Lindsay Lohan become a mother, and am so happy for her! Those baby photos can’t come soon enough.