Machine Gun Kelly Announced The ‘New Addition’ To His Family (And He Was Not Talking About His Baby With Megan Fox)

News
By published

Machine Gun Kelly's family continues to grow.

Machine Gun Kelly is Gwen Stefani&#039;s Playoff Advisor on The Voice Season 26 on November 19, 2024.
(Image credit: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Machine Gun Kelly has seen a lot of changes in his life over the last few months. His relationship with Megan Fox has reportedly come to an end. This fact would be news under any circumstances considering how often the pair had been in the headlines, but the fact that it all happened before the pair welcomed a baby made it all the more eyebrow-raising. However, now they're co-parenting their new baby, and MGK just announced another addition to his family.

Early reports are that welcoming a new baby has had a significant impact on Machine Gun Kelly, so seeing him post to Instagram about the “new addition” to his home wouldn’t be that surprising. New dads can be a little obsessive. However, in a hilarious twist, Kelly’s new addition isn’t a baby. It’s chickens.

Machine Gun Kelly with his chickens on Instagram

(Image credit: Machine Gun Kelly Instagram)

It’s unclear if Machine Gun Kelly even realizes what a joke he’s made by referring to his chickens as a “new addition” to his house. That’s exactly the sort of thing a new parent would say. If he's making an intentional joke, he’s completely deadpanning it, which certainly works as far as it goes. However, maybe he doesn’t realize what he’s saying, which might even be funnier.

Why does Machine Gun Kelly have a chicken coop in his house? It’s not entirely clear. This apparently isn’t the first time the singer has posted about owning chickens, so this is just something he does. Some people like owning chickens, I guess. It's not what I would have guessed from a guy like MGK, but celebrities can surprise you. With the price of eggs being what it is, maybe it’s a financial decision. Owning the means of production is likely cheaper over the long term than buying a dozen eggs at the grocery store regularly.

Maybe they’re emotional support chickens. Considering what Machine Gun Kelly has been through in recent months, I'd get it if that were the case. While he’s a new father, there are some reports that he and his baby’s mother aren’t even talking to each other anymore, which isn’t necessarily a great environment for anybody. Though I can't imagine the constant clucking makes for a particularly peaceful home life.

Overall, it seems like life is fairly good for the rapper, his new baby and his chickens. While the state of his relationship with Megan Fox remains unclear, reports have alleged that they are focused on their newborn and co-parenting.

We here at CinemaBlend would like to congratulate Machine Gun Kelly on both his new baby and his new chickens. We hope the family remains happy and healthy.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

