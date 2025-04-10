Machine Gun Kelly Announced The ‘New Addition’ To His Family (And He Was Not Talking About His Baby With Megan Fox)

Machine Gun Kelly has seen a lot of changes in his life over the last few months. His relationship with Megan Fox has reportedly come to an end. This fact would be news under any circumstances considering how often the pair had been in the headlines, but the fact that it all happened before the pair welcomed a baby made it all the more eyebrow-raising. However, now they're co-parenting their new baby, and MGK just announced another addition to his family.

Early reports are that welcoming a new baby has had a significant impact on Machine Gun Kelly, so seeing him post to Instagram about the “new addition” to his home wouldn’t be that surprising. New dads can be a little obsessive. However, in a hilarious twist, Kelly’s new addition isn’t a baby. It’s chickens.

(Image credit: Machine Gun Kelly Instagram)

It’s unclear if Machine Gun Kelly even realizes what a joke he’s made by referring to his chickens as a “new addition” to his house. That’s exactly the sort of thing a new parent would say. If he's making an intentional joke, he’s completely deadpanning it, which certainly works as far as it goes. However, maybe he doesn’t realize what he’s saying, which might even be funnier.

Why does Machine Gun Kelly have a chicken coop in his house? It’s not entirely clear. This apparently isn’t the first time the singer has posted about owning chickens, so this is just something he does. Some people like owning chickens, I guess. It's not what I would have guessed from a guy like MGK, but celebrities can surprise you. With the price of eggs being what it is, maybe it’s a financial decision. Owning the means of production is likely cheaper over the long term than buying a dozen eggs at the grocery store regularly.

Maybe they’re emotional support chickens. Considering what Machine Gun Kelly has been through in recent months, I'd get it if that were the case. While he’s a new father, there are some reports that he and his baby’s mother aren’t even talking to each other anymore, which isn’t necessarily a great environment for anybody. Though I can't imagine the constant clucking makes for a particularly peaceful home life.

Overall, it seems like life is fairly good for the rapper, his new baby and his chickens. While the state of his relationship with Megan Fox remains unclear, reports have alleged that they are focused on their newborn and co-parenting.

We here at CinemaBlend would like to congratulate Machine Gun Kelly on both his new baby and his new chickens. We hope the family remains happy and healthy.