Machine Gun Kelly On What It Was Like To Direct Fiancée Megan Fox In His New Movie
MGK is in the director's chair.
After directing a number of his own music videos, Machine Gun Kelly is helming and starring in his own stoner comedy alongside fellow musician Mod Sun. The pair serve as writers, directors and actors in the upcoming movie Good Mourning, also starring their friends and Kelly’s fiancée, Megan Fox. Just ahead of the movie’s release, Kelly is speaking to directing the Transformers star and his wife-to-be.
During the West Hollywood premiere of Good Mourning this week, Machine Gun Kelly gushed about working with Megan Fox. In his words:
The film will follow MGK as a movie star who is happy and in love with his girlfriend of one year, Apple (played by Becky G). His life is turned upside down one chaotic day as he gets ready for a life-changing career meeting and receives a text from his lady that he perceives to be a breakup text. Megan Fox looks to be playing his friend rather than love interest. Or will they be friends to lovers? Kelly also said this about working with his future spouse on the movie:
In the movie, she’ll play a character named Kennedy, who had pink hair. As Machine Gun Kelly told ET at the premiere, the character's name in Good Mourning is a tribute to Megan Fox's role from New Girl, Reagan. Get it? She’s now played two women with names of presidents in comedic projects. Check out the the Good Mourning trailer below:
The A-list couple got engaged in January after nearly two years of reportedly dating. The two have become a viral couple for their iconic fashion moments together and for saying that they drink each other’s blood. We expect the duo to have an epic wedding, especially after MGK teased a “gothic” artistic vision for the big day.
When speaking about his directorial debut at the movie’s recent premiere, Megan Fox revealed that her fiancé wrote the screenplay in three days with Mod Sun. Kelly said the movie is about “not giving up” and came from a “depressed” place he turned into a comedy. The flick apparently involved a lot of on-set, off-camera laughs, so much so that “people couldn't even hold the camera straight,” per the rapper. While it remains to be seen how things pan out with the production, it's clear that he and Fox had a wonderful time collaborating on it.
Good Mourning also stars Pete Davidson, Dove Cameron, Whitney Cummings, Zach Villa and GaTa, among others. The movie is hitting theaters and VOD on May 20.
