Real-Life Vampire Organizations Urge Caution After Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly's Blood-Drinking Rituals Go Public

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have certainly attracted attention to themselves for their less-than-traditional lifestyle. From Fox ditching her pants on the red carpet to MGK wanting their wedding at a gothic venue with a red river , you can’t help but be intrigued by the betrothed couple. There’s one habit, though, that’s really raised people’s eyebrows, and that’s the couple’s admission that they drink each other’s blood . It’s become such an issue that real-life vampire organizations have spoken out about how to do so safely.

After Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox , the couple said they celebrated the occasion by drinking each other’s blood, drawing instant “vampire” comparisons on social media. As the Jennifer's Body actress clarified that they practice the ritual for a reason, there were some actual vampire groups who caught wind of the narrative, and they spoke to TMZ , urging caution for the Midnight in the Switchgrass actors — or anyone whose interest was piqued by their admissions. What were some of their concerns?

Partners Should Be Tested For Diseases Prior To Drinking Each Other’s Blood

Belfazaar Ashantison, the co-founder of the New Orleans Vampire Association, said precautions need to be taken before lovers drink each other’s blood. Though being in a monogamous relationship helps alleviate some risk, there is the potential for disease and blood-borne illness.

The Transformers alum did clarify in Glamour that she and MGK only drink “a few drops” of blood, not full goblets like some might imagine, but the NOVA vampire said real blood-drinkers are overly cautious. He, for example, told TMZ he got to know his donor for six months before drinking their blood, and they still get tested every three months.

Vampire Urges Caution Over Blood Withdrawal

Safely ingesting your partner’s blood is one thing, but Father Sebastiaan, the founder of Endless Night Vampire Ball, said he was concerned about Megan Fox’s comments regarding Machine Gun Kelly being less controlled when he withdraws his blood. Fox told Glamour:

He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’

It was unclear how much of that statement was a joke, as she said it was “not exactly like that, but a version of that,” but Father Sebastiaan cautioned that blood withdrawal should only be done through medical professionals. As the ritual of drinking blood gets more attention in the media, the vampires want to urge safety first, but they agree it’s a fine practice between consenting adults like Megan Fox and her fiancée.