Machine Gun Kelly Reveals How A Text From Megan Fox Inspired His New Movie
By Carlie Hoke published
Machine Gun Kelly's new film was inspired by Megan Fox, because of course it was.
Hollywood is full of hot celebrity couples, but it seems like the media can’t get enough of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s relationship particularly. It kind of makes sense seeing as the two certainly hold some eclectic beliefs and have been open about some seriously strange practices, like drinking each other's blood. They do seem crazy about each other though, and their personal lives are converging into their professional ones, as Fox is starring in Kelly’s upcoming film Good Mourning. The musician-turned-actor-turned-director has now opened up about just how his fiancée Fox inspired his offering in the slate of 2022 film releases.
In an episode of the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd, Machine Gun Kelly explains just how Good Mourning is inspired by Megan Fox. Apparently Fox didn’t use her phone very often when she and Kelly started seeing each other, and she sent him a text before leaving for a trip to “evaluate” Stonehenge in Europe. (Literally, what does that even mean, Megan?) Kelly was subsequently freaking out about her message through the duration of her phone-less trip. Here it is in his own words:
I kind of love this. The beginning of relationships are weird, especially in the time of texting. It can be really hard to tell what texts mean, and there are often a number of different translations of tone and humor in a text, especially if you don’t know a person super well yet. I feel like I can somewhat relate to Machine Gun Kelly right now, which is something I never thought I’d say.
Machine Gun Kelly went on to say that amid his text message freak out and thinking that Megan Fox was breaking up with him, it was Travis (assuming Barker), who has his own interestingly unique relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, who calmed him down and assured him everything was good between him and Fox. Here is what Kelly said, exactly:
It’s such a little niche thing to make a movie about, but I’m absolutely loving this internal and external back and forth. It’s the best kind of chaotic, kind of like Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Honestly, I am pretty sure these two could inspire a whole lot of films, both individually and as a pair, given how interesting some of their antics are - like Fox literally pointing a gun at Kelly’s crotch, seemingly in an act of love. It’s fitting, though, that Kelly is making his debut as a producer and director with a film inspired by his fiancée, who he once stabbed himself to impress.
The trailer for Good Mourning is out, and it looks like a funny and high energy film with Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and Pete Davidson in the center. You can watch the full film in theaters on May 20th, and it will head to video on demand the same day.
