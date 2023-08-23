Margot Robbie's Iconic Striped Barbie Swimsuit Has Gotten Wildly Popular In Recent Weeks, Here's How To Rock The Look

I know we tend to associate Barbiecore with the color pink, but it also includes the other fun patterned outfits the Barbies wear in Barbie Land, including that iconic black and white swimsuit. It turns out, that the swimwear Margot Robbie’s titular character wears in Barbie’s first teaser and the first scene of the film has skyrocketed in popularity. So, here’s how you can rock this lovely black-and-white look.

Back in 1959, the original Barbie wore this incredible strapless black and white striped swimsuit. She accessorized with a white pair of cat-eye sunglasses, simple earrings and a bold red lip. In Barbie , when the lead doll comes into existence she’s wearing this retro look to pay homage to the first doll. Now, a study by Boohoo has shown that this item from Greta Gerwig’s incredibly well-reviewed movie is rising in popularity.

The Original Barbie Swimsuit Is Wildly Popular

While we’ve seen celebs rocking Barbiecore pink for months, the black and white look from Barbie has really caught peoples’ eyes recently. According to this study by Boohoo, which analyzed Google data to determine trending swimwear, pink bikinis saw a 55% increase in searches, meanwhile the black and white “striped swimsuit” saw a 118% increase.

Honestly, I get it. This look is unique, retro, classy and something so many people can get on board with. A lot of Barbie fashion is neon or pastel, and this black and white look is perfect for both overall Barbie enthusiasts and those who are looking for a different way to show their love for Margot Robbie’s character at the beach even if they don't love pink as much as the Barbies do.

How To Buy Barbie’s Swimsuit

Clearly, there’s a trend growing here. A 118% increase is pretty massive. So, you might now be wondering: How do I get my hands on one of these amazing black and white swimsuits? Or you might be considering other clothing options that could help you create a look inspired by the doll’s legendary opening look. Either way, I’ve got you covered.

We’ll start with the swimsuit itself. Summer might be coming to a close, but there are still plenty of opportunities to rock this statement piece of swimwear throughout the year. If you are looking for a retro vibe that is similar to Robbie’s suit in the movie, give this Amazon option a try:

Ekouaer Women's One Piece Swimsuit Ruched Tummy Control Bathing Suits Vintage Retro Push Up for $34.99 on Amazon.

If you are looking for a sportier option that isn’t as spot on, but still subtly shows your love for Barbie, check out this one-piece from Free People :

Although, with the colder months approaching, it might also be good to look into some black and white striped options that you can wear for a nice night out that gives a little wink to Robbie’s doll. This option from Saks Fifth Avenue would be perfect for that occasion if you ask me:

This strapless dress from Revolve that has a hint of Barbie flair would also be a fab option for an evening out on the town:

And don’t think I forgot about accessories. Whether you decide to go the swim or streetwear route, Barbie’s accessories are a must. So, make sure you pick up some white cat eye sunglasses and a black pair of heels (or sandals if you’re going to the beach).

White Cat Eye Sunglasses: kimorn Cat Eye Sunglasses Women Clout Goggles Kurt Cobain Retro Sun Glasses K0566 (White&Black) on Amazon for $12.99

kimorn Cat Eye Sunglasses Women Clout Goggles Kurt Cobain Retro Sun Glasses K0566 (White&Black) on Amazon for $12.99 Black Heels: DREAM PAIRS Women's NILE Fashion Stilettos Open Toe Pump Heel Sandals on Amazon for $30.20

DREAM PAIRS Women's NILE Fashion Stilettos Open Toe Pump Heel Sandals on Amazon for $30.20 Black Sandals: Soda PLENTY ~ Women's Strappy Ankle Wrap Buckle Fashion Flat Sandals on Amazon for $17.05-$24.14