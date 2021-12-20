Matthew McConaughey And Reese Witherspoon Have Appeared In 3 Movies Together, But They Have A Big Hope For The Next One

As far as Hollywood A-listers go, Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon have maintained booming careers and relevancy for the past three decades. While they’ve run in the same circles for years, the two stars have only appeared in the same films together within the last decade. Of course, there’s the Sing franchise, but the Oscar winners also co-starred in the 2012 drama Mud. Audiences have loved the pairing, but there’s still one thing they’ve been waiting for. But they aren’t the only ones as Witherspoon and McConaughey noticed this blind spot as well. The Sing 2 co-stars spoke on their big hope for their next theatrical outing.

The Sing 2 co-stars have shared the screen with some of the biggest stars. Unfortunately, their three films together didn’t yield any onscreen time between the two Oscar winners. But Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon are ready to change that oversight. The two A-listers made a declaration while being interviewed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

McConaughey: Third movie together, and we’ve never been in the same frame.

Witherspoon: Yeah, I think people want to see us in a real movie together.

McConaughey: I do, too. I do, too. And it would be fun to do it where we are in the same frame.

It’s surprising the two Hollywood stars haven’t crossed onscreen paths sooner. At least, the Sing 2 co-stars were down to rectify the faux pas. Just Imagine what project McConaughey and Witherspoon could costar in given the varied film resumes. But the project would be decades in the making given the two star’s shared background. To learn more about Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey’s endearing friendship, check out the Ellen Show’s Instagram post below:

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) A photo posted by on

Maybe Witherspoon could finally coax McConaughey back into the romantic comedy space. While The Gentlemen star has a love-hate relationship with the genre, it took him from lovable and reliable actor to bankable Hollywood star in the 2000s, including The Wedding Planner and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. But Reese Witherspoon’s rom-com track record wasn’t anything to sneeze at with beloved classics like Sweet Home Alabama and Just Like Heaven. They were the king and queen of rom coms during that era. The Legally Blonde 3 star has already made her way back to the genre. Why not bring Matthew McConaughey along for the rom-com renaissance?

Who knew the Your Place or Mine star and the Interstellar star were the movie team-up everyone needed? There are so many endless possibilities, but it might be sometime before it happens with McConaughey’s busy schedule and Witherspoon focusing on Legally Blonde 3. Until that declaration becomes an actual film, you can watch Sing 2 when it arrives in theaters on Dec. 22.