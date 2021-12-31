Pants-Free Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Crushed The Internet This Year… But That Didn’t Help Jeopardy Contestants

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were pretty much everywhere this year — including one very viral pants-free red carpet moment — but that didn’t stop three Jeopardy! contestants from having literally no knowledge of one-half of the dynamic duo. From PDA-filled bathroom selfies to gun-toting magazine covers, this couple has been hard to miss in 2021, but when the rapper-turned-actor came up as a clue in the December 27 episode of Jeopardy!, the contestants were thoroughly stumped.

The category was “Musical 3-INITIALers," and Machine Gun Kelly showed up as the $800 answer: “The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK.” Even a photo of the rapper was provided with the clue, but that didn’t help anyone. The three contestants — including 22-day champion Amy Schneider, who has already earned her place in the Top 5 of Jeopardy!’s all-time winningest contestants with $831,600 — were stumped, leading host Ken Jennings to quip after the buzzer:

Not fans of Machine Gun Kelly, apparently.

Shortening Machine Gun Kelly to MGK is already commonly done when referring to the rapper-rocker, so if the contestants didn’t know it by that alone, I guess it’s not a surprise that the photo didn’t do much to help out. Probably even less known is that his real name is Colson Baker, so even providing that information likely wouldn’t have rung any bells for the players. When you don’t know it, you don’t know it. Check out the viral moment below:

@machinegunkelly was a question on @Jeopardy tonight 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/MTLUsPcIehDecember 28, 2021 See more

It is surprising that all three contestants have somehow avoided Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in the 2021 headlines. The couple starred together in the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, which came out this year, but they’ve been going strong since 2020. Fox appeared in MGK’s “Bloody Valentine” music video, and they’ve absolutely torn up the red carpet, not just with Fox’s pants-free look at the launch event for Machine Gun Kelly’s new line of nail polish LAQR, but also in a scalding see-through dress at the MTV Video Music Awards. Though the Jeopardy! episode in question likely filmed ahead of the couple's most recent headlines, they were definitely making noise across the internet long before then.

When Megan Fox isn’t dropping jaws with her risqué fashion, Machine Gun Kelly has been up to his own antics at his concerts. At an October show at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, MGK had fans calling him a “madman” as he scaled the wall of the concert venue to perform from a dangerously high platform.

I don’t think the Jeopardy! contestants’ not knowing who Machine Gun Kelly is will slow down Megan Fox’s “future baby daddy” in any way, and this power couple will continue to prove in 2022 that it’s their world and we’re just living in it. Check your local listings to find out when you can catch Jeopardy! in your market, and be sure to take a look at our 2022 TV Schedule to see what’s coming up in the new year.