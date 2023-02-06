Megan Fox Ditches Barbiecore Wrist Brace For Gloves And Machine Gun Kelly Didn’t Even Bother With A Shirt At The Grammys After Party This Year

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have lit up many rooms during their time together, going from glam to fun and even occasionally pants-free with red carpet looks. This weekend’s Grammys events were no exception, though one thing that was different was the fact the Expendables 4 star had injured her wrist and suffered a concussion before heading out. Still, Fox wasn't letting a little injury get in the way of a big night out. In fact, she and MGK wore not one, but two outfits in one night.

First, to kick off the night the two lovebirds went a bit more glam. Fox wore a floor length gown from Zuhair Murad, though it wasn’t demure in the least. The entire middle portion of the dress was made of a sheer fabric covered in bejeweled appliqué. Machine Gun Kelly was equally shiny in a silver suit with a sparkly harness, reportedly created with Swarovski crystals. His suit was Dolce and Gabbana.

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

While the outfits were certainly glam, they were perhaps not the best fit for an after party, so Fox and MGK changed for a second event. I'm assuming comfort and played into that decision, as the “Bloody Valentine” singer didn’t even bother with a shirt for the Universal Music Group party, which went down at Milk Studios Los Angeles after the 65th Grammys wrapped.

While Megan Fox had been wearing a pink (and totally on brand) Barbiecore wrist brace on Instagram ahead of her big weekend out, she actually did not opt to wear any protection for her injury across the night. Instead, she opted for gloves for the after party event. (Gloves are in right now. In fact these are so reminiscent of the SKIMS Swim Gloves Kim Kardashian's been promoting this past year.)

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Megan Fox has proven she's a force to be reckoned with on red carpets over the last couple of years. She really kicked off the naked dress trend at the 2022 VMAs. Machine Gun Kelly should probably get some credit here, too as he's been a great foil to her with fashion, including the times Fox and MGK decided to twin with pink hair or go full disco for Beyoncé's big birthday bash.

She has a few months to go before the big Expendables 4 premiere -- as that flick isn't due to hit the movies schedule until September of this year, but I have a sneaking suspicion we'll be covering more from her and Machine Gun Kelly in the coming months. And who knows? Perhaps those wedding bells will finally peal for the couple, who have been engaged since January of 2022.