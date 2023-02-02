Megan Fox Is So Fashionable Even Her Wrist Brace Went Full Barbiecore

Being the fashion icon she is, even when Megan Fox gets injured she’ll make it a fashion moment. Considering Barbiecore is all the rage right now with the upcoming Barbie movie , Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly consistently rocking the color, her choice to rock a bright pink brace was an on-brand and fashionable one. Thus proving, once again, she really knows what she’s doing when it comes to fashion.

Looking through Megan Fox’s Instagram there are pink moments peppered throughout her grid, and consistently appearing on her stories. However, her most recent story post came as a bit of a shock, when she uploaded a photo of her arm in a hot pink brace.

(Image credit: Megan Fox's Instagram)

While it’s unclear why Fox has a bright pink wrist brace, she did caption the photo by saying:

Made a list of 16 reasons why I deserve this.

Hopefully, this injury isn’t too serious, and she's doing OK. It's unclear why she's wearing the brace, but clearly, there is something going on with her wrist.

Even though it’s a bummer the actress is injured at the moment, I absolutely love that she used it as an opportunity to rock the hot pink, and make a brace fashion, because Barbiecore is the moment right now.

Fox has been on the Barbiecore trend for a while now, but this has been especially true recently. At the end of 2022, she rocked a Barbiecore underboob-baring outfit . She also mixed trends at the end of last year by rocking a pink bucket hat, which is a trend Florence Pugh , another fashion icon, also jumped on.

(Image credit: Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy ))

Speaking of Florence Pugh she’s also been a bright pink pioneer, rocking the color on multiple occasions, truly helping shepherd the Barbiecore era into the mainstream with Megan Fox and Margot Robbie, in my opinion. On multiple occasions, the Little Women star rocked the color, and most notably drew in a lot of attention after rocking a sheer pink Valentino gown .

Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie has also helped bring in the bright pink, by showing her as a Barbie girl in a hot pink Barbie world . Also, with the movie coming out on the 2023 movie schedule this summer, I’m sure we’re in for more hot pink moments from the actress and fashionista.

A post shared by Mr. Pink (@machinegunkelly) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Bringing it back around to Megan Fox, she and Machine Gun Kelly have lowkey made pink their brand in my opinion -- I mean MGK's name on Instagram right now is literally Mr. Pink. They have been seen twinning with pink hair and rocking pink fits numerous times. Also, the rapper-turned-rocker released a Hulu documentary called Life in Pink and his last two albums feature pink cover art. I think it’s safe to say pink is this power couple’s signature color.

So, while it’s a bummer Megan Fox is injured, at least she’s using the brace as a fashion moment, pushing the Barbiecore trend forward, and proving once again that she is a hot pink fashion queen.