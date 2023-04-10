Megan Fox And MGK May Be Back Together, But They're Apparently No Longer Rushing To Get Married

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been at the center of tabloid chatter since going public as a couple in 2020, but that coverage arguably doubled following the latter’s reported cheating scandal. In the aftermath, there had been numerous reports on the state of their relationship and, for a while, it didn’t look good. But the couple, who got engaged in January 2022, are apparently back together now. However, it would seem that even though Fox and MGK have reconciled , they’re no longer in a rush to tie the knot.

Just a few days ago, the A-list couple was spotted in Hawaii, where they enjoyed the beautiful surroundings – and each other’s company. Subsequently released photos also showed the two engaging in plenty of PDA (which is normal for them). Considering all of that, one would think that the two are ready to jump back into their wedding plans. A source for Us Weekly , however, alleges that they’re looking to take things at a steady pace:

Megan Fox and MGK are back together, but are taking it slow. They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues. They had a huge L.A. wedding ceremony planned that is now on hold.

After all of the drama, the two have seemingly gone through as of late, this alleged approach to their relationship is totally understandable. Marriage is something that’s not to be rushed into or taken lightly, after all. Some of the couple’s fans may be disappointed to hear that they don’t plan on exchanging vows anytime soon. But on a brighter note, it would seem that their trip to the Aloha State did wonders for them. Another source told the news outlet that the vacation was well-timed and, now, they apparently have a sunny outlook when it comes to the purported problems they recently had:

This Hawaii getaway was just what they needed to reconnect and work on their relationship. As difficult as it was, this rough patch almost brought them closer together in a lot of ways. They have every intention of spending their lives together and making things work at any cost.

Rumors of a cheating scandal first began to surface in January after the Transformers actress posted a cryptic caption and deleted all photos of MGK (whose real name is Colson Baker) from her Instagram. She would later return to the platform to address the matter and, while she didn’t mention her beau by name, she stated that there had been “been no third party interference in this relationship.” Still, fans questioned whether Baker’s guitarist, Sophie Lloyd , played into this, causing Lloyd’s rep to speak out and refute the claims.