Megan Fox Was Missing From Machine Gun Kelly’s Birthday Post, But She Did Get Him A Sweet Gift

For as long as there have been famous people, there have been celebrity couples. One of the pairs that have made the most headlines over the last year are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who went viral thanks to the unconventional ways they’ve shown affection for each other. And since their relationship is seemingly on the rocks, all eyes are on whether or not they’ll be able to reconcile. Fox was noticeably missing from MGK’s birthday post , but she did reportedly get him a sweet gift.

The outrageous couple’s relationship seemingly fell apart over Super Bowl weekend, when Fox deleted all her photos of Machine Gun Kelly , before (temporarily) deactivating her Instagram. There’s been rumors of infidelity surrounding them, as fans monitor their public appearances and social media for any clues. That includes MGK’s birthday photo dump, which didn’t feature any images of his fiancée. But People is reporting that she did try to make his day, giving him a special dessert from New York. So maybe there’s hope for them yet?

While Fox was seemingly not at Machine Gun Kelly’s birthday rager, she sent him a Kransekake, which is a Norwegian dessert. The recording artist’s family is Norwegian, so it sounds like a gift that came from the heart. And he even shared footage of himself with the treat on his Instagram story, complete with birthday candles. So not only was the gift received, but seemingly appreciated.

This small tidbit of information may be a hopeful indication of where the celebrity couple currently stands. Fox and MGK have reportedly been going through extensive therapy to try and repair their relationship, but it’s still unclear where they stand. Megan Fox and her fiance also recently spent a Hawaii vacation together , which seemed like a good sign. But there still appears to be some distance between the pair. Considering just how enamored they seemed with each other prior to this drama, this is a big change that’s continued to fascinate the public.

As previously mentioned, the most common rumor about the celebrity couple’s relationship woes related to rumors of infidelity. Fox seemingly shut down cheating rumors online but there still seems to be a major wedge between the pair. More fuel was added to the fire when Megan Fox was photographed without her engagement ring . But perhaps her birthday gift to MGK indicates that they’re still trying to make things work; indeed no break-up announcement has happened.