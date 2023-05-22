Where Do Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Stand After Attending The Sports Illustrated Party Together?
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship has been on the rocks for months.
For as long as there have been famous people there have been celebrity couples. The public loves following these love stories, which can get complicated if/when there’s drama. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly likely know this all too well, who have made countless headlines for their relationship issues. Fox and MGK recently attended the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit party together, so where does their relationship currency stand? Here’s the latest.
Megan Fox and her other cover models like Martha Stewart broke the internet when their Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Fans were shocked when MGK showed up to support Fox at the party, with many thinking it was a good sign regarding the state of their relationship. But an insider spoke to People about where these two celebs currently stand, sharing:
There you have it. If this anonymous insider is to be believed, there’s still a long road ahead for Fox and MGK if they’re going to continue their relationship. We’ll just have to wait and see if they’re able to get back to the place they were before their problems began. In the meantime, fans will continue to dissect every social media post or public appearance from the pair.
Shortly after Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attended the Grammys together, things seemingly exploded within their relationship. Fox went viral for deleting their photos together, before temporarily deactivating her Instagram. Since then they’ve reportedly been going through extensive therapy, and the Jennifer’s Body actress hasn’t been wearing her engagement ring.
Later in that same interview with People, the same anonymous insider shared more information about what’s apparently happening between Fox and MGK. It seems there’s some complicated emotions, as they put it:
Since the drama began with the two celebs, there have been a number of major rumors about exactly what went wrong. The most popular is infidelity issues, although Fox did deny these rumors about MGK online. But it’s been months and they’re still not all back to normal.
While their personal lives might be complicated, both A-listers’ careers have been going strong. Megan Fox has a number of exciting projects coming down the line including The Expendables 4. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Nick Venable
By Megan Behnke
By Erik Swann
By Ryan LaBee
By Erik Swann