Where Do Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Stand After Attending The Sports Illustrated Party Together?

For as long as there have been famous people there have been celebrity couples. The public loves following these love stories, which can get complicated if/when there’s drama. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly likely know this all too well, who have made countless headlines for their relationship issues. Fox and MGK recently attended the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit party together, so where does their relationship currency stand? Here’s the latest.

Megan Fox and her other cover models like Martha Stewart broke the internet when their Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Fans were shocked when MGK showed up to support Fox at the party, with many thinking it was a good sign regarding the state of their relationship. But an insider spoke to People about where these two celebs currently stand, sharing:

They are slowly working on reconciling but he's totally in the dog house still. He's doing whatever he can to get her back, and she's making him work for it. It's still an unhealthy dynamic though, and their friends just don't see this lasting.

There you have it. If this anonymous insider is to be believed, there’s still a long road ahead for Fox and MGK if they’re going to continue their relationship. We’ll just have to wait and see if they’re able to get back to the place they were before their problems began. In the meantime, fans will continue to dissect every social media post or public appearance from the pair.

Shortly after Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attended the Grammys together, things seemingly exploded within their relationship. Fox went viral for deleting their photos together , before temporarily deactivating her Instagram. Since then they’ve reportedly been going through extensive therapy, and the Jennifer’s Body actress hasn’t been wearing her engagement ring .

Later in that same interview with People, the same anonymous insider shared more information about what’s apparently happening between Fox and MGK. It seems there’s some complicated emotions, as they put it:

He has a lot of proving himself to do, and he doesn't want to give her up. He is great with her kids and super hands on. It's a work in progress.

Since the drama began with the two celebs, there have been a number of major rumors about exactly what went wrong. The most popular is infidelity issues, although Fox did deny these rumors about MGK online . But it’s been months and they’re still not all back to normal.