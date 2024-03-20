'There’s A Lot Of Explicit Content': Megan Fox Talks Writing About MGK In Her Book, And How It Made Him Feel

Megan Fox has been expanding her professional horizons as of late, and the results have been interesting. While she’s still doing work in movies and TV, Fox is now a published author , thanks to her first book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. The literary work is a collection of poems, which detail her various relationships and certain aspects of her love life. Her current partner, Machine Gun Kelly, is one of the many men to be featured in the book. The actress recently got candid about writing down her experiences with MGK and how that made him feel.

When writing her book, 37-year-old Megan Fox reportedly avoided name-dropping in an attempt to be more “cryptic” and avoid any legal entanglements. She, however, had no problem explicitly naming her 33-year-old rockstar beau when chatting about the poetry compilation on the Call Her Daddy podcast . The Transformers alum revealed to host Alex Cooper two specific poems that are about her boyfriend. As she explained, she didn’t find it inappropriate to share her musings about the musician (whose real name is Colson Baker). And her reasoning has to do with Baker’s own art:

Some of the poems are about him, and they’re obviously about him. ‘32-Year-Old Narcissist Attempts To Quantify His Crimes’ is about him, and he knows it's about him. And there are other ones, like 'Ghosts of Christmas Future,' obviously about him. But I also didn't really write anything about him that he hasn't said about himself in his own music. However, that doesn't make it any less sensitive for him to experience me writing about it. Because obviously, he feels in control when he's telling his own story, or maybe he's able to hide behind the music a little bit even though he’s saying all the same things. It felt different in this format.

Based on her comments, it sounds like she didn’t feel hesitant to open up due to the “Bloody Valentine” singer sharing similar experiences through his own body of work. These illuminating thoughts arrive months after it was alleged that MGK was unhappy with the book. The Jennifer’s Body icon didn’t explicitly say that there was any conflict between her and the music man over her project. However, she did divulge that he felt somewhat “nervous” about the prospect of her writing about their romance among “a lot of explicit content”:

So, obviously, he would have to be asked for his experience, but it was not easy. And I think he was like, really nervous and worried. Because there’s a lot of explicit content in the book, obviously, and there was some fear there. And, also, I mean, some of [the poems] are about him and are savage.

The relationship between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly certainly has been eventful since they went public in 2020, after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. While the two have seemingly shared a close bond (and a love for the gothic aesthetic), they’ve had their ups and downs. The couple became engaged in early 2022 but, around a year later, Fox was responding to cheating allegations on her lover’s part. Unless you’ve read the book, it’s hard to say what “savage” moments Fox wrote about. She could’ve alluded to the time MGK punched a fan in the face at a concert. ( He threw punches again on a separate occasion while seemingly defending Fox’s honor).

While it remains to be seen whether the pair are still set to take that big matrimonial step, sources said that as of late 2023, “things are good” between them . Per reports, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been in therapy , which has allegedly helped their communication skills. It’s hard to say whether MGK might eventually articulate his feelings about his girlfriend’s book. All in all though, Fox’s comments suggest that she tried to be thoughtful when laying everything out.

Pretty Boys Are Poisonous is now available to purchase where books are sold.