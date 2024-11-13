Did Brian Austin Green And Sharna Burgess Know About Megan Fox And MGK's Baby Early? What Happened Before The Dripping Ooze Post

Celebrity couples have always had a way of fascinating the public, just look at how many headlines have come out about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck over the last year. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's pregnancy announcement definitely shocked the public (partly thanks to that mysterious black ooze), especially considering the pair had some struggles in recent years. But did Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess know about the baby early? Here's what reportedly happened behind closed doors.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's divorce was finalized in 2021, and the pair have spent years co-parenting their children amidst new relationships. And insider close to the former couple spoke to Ok Magazine about what's been happening in relationship to Fox's pregnancy. They revealed:

He wants everyone to be healthy and Brian will welcome her new child into the world when it happens with no drama. Brian is not going to make this wonderful moment in their life a time to bruise his ego. He is OK with it and was made aware of it before the world found out. Brian's cool with it.

There you have it. It sounds like this former couple continues to show the way that conscious uncoupling can go right. Green knew that Fox was pregnant before she and MGK announced the news to the public on social media. And he seems to be glad that his ex has found happiness with the noted rockstar.

Green's partner Sharna Burgess has shared why he and Megan Fox are so good at parenting together, despite their divorce. And it's because they put the kids first and really seem to want the best for each other. The same anonymous insider offered more about what's going on behind closed doors, saying:

Brian knows how great of a mother she is and has been for their children, and he doesn't imagine that will change in any way as she welcomes a new child with Colson.

While Green wasn't caught offguard by Fox's pregnancy announcement, the public definitely was. That's mostly because she and MGK have had some tough times in recent years. In February of 2023 Fox deleted her photos with Machine Gun Kelly, as well as her IG as a whole. Rumors swirled about him being unfaithful, and fans wondered whether or not they'd still end up getting married.

But Fox and MGK reportedly went to therapy, and ultimately stayed together. And now that they're having a baby together, it certainly seems like they've worked through their issues. And with her ex Brian Austin Green supporting the pregnancy, it certainly seems like things are in a good place for the Jennifer's Body icon.

