Megan Fox Opens Up About 'Childhood Trauma' Affecting Her Past Relationships And How Having Her Own Children Changed Things For Her
The actress shares candid thoughts on love addiction.
As Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly plan their upcoming wedding behind the scenes, the Transformers star is getting vulnerable about her experiences with love and loss. Fox just wrote a book called Pretty Boys Are Poisonous that is full of poetry inspired by her lifetime thus far in relationships. As the collection of her work hit bookshelves, the actress went into depth about her relationship patterns and how becoming a mother became a major turning point for her.
When Megan Fox guested on The Drew Barrymore Show Friday, she got into a candid conversation about her experience with romance over the years. Here’s what she had to say:
As Fox also pointed out, she has discovered this about herself after being in therapy for a “long, long time.” She expanded on her specific childhood trauma that she has exercised in her own partnerships with these words:
Fox and Barrymore bonded on their similar past patterns in relationships as the Jennifer’s Body actress called falling in love “the greatest addiction of all time.” As she went on to day:
Fox had her three children with Brian Austin Green after the pair married back in 2010. Her first child was born in 2012. The couple ultimately decided to separate and finalized their divorce in 2021. You can check out Fox and Barrymore’s candid conversation below:
As Fox rocked her fiery red hair that she debuted in September, she got real about what she has learned over the years in her romantic relationships and their connection between her own “childhood trauma.” Recently, Megan Fox has also called relationships often “complicated,” along with saying that they are “sometimes they are war.” At the same time, she also shared her feelings about them becoming an “opportunity to grow” and to “become a stronger, more whole version of yourself.”
In Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, Megan Fox details past relationships of hers that have included abusive situations, and the “very difficult” miscarriage her and Machine Gun Kelly experienced together. You can buy the poetry collection on Amazon and check out Megan Fox’s latest movie, The Expendables 4. It was among 2023 new movie releases and is now available to rent or buy.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
