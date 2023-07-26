Megan Fox’s Sheer Dress Matches Her New Red Hair In Latest Major Fashion Moment

The sheer dress trend has been taking Hollywood by storm for the last year in particular, with Megan Fox among the leading ladies who have popularized the look on recent red carpets. After the actress previously took a break from social media, Fox has returned to Instagram in recent weeks with a ton of sultry fashion looks, from a silver bikini to a cheeky, nature-inspired photoshoot . Her latest look really highlights her turn to red hair.

Fox went full glam in a see-through optical illusion gown from Jean Paul Gaultie that beautifully compliments her new rusty locks. Check it out below:

A post shared by Jenna Kristina (@jennakristina) A photo posted by on

Megan Fox’s makeup artist, Jenna Kristina, shared the ensemble first, calling it her “new fave look.” The actress wore her hair in a ‘90s-inspired top knot, with loose strands to frame her face. The dress is gorgeous, with red, orange and yellow tones that really blend with her current hair color. The warm tones also echo through the makeup artist’s palette on Fox’s eyes and lips. Fox layers on some silver jewelry too and flaunts some super long white nails.

Megan Fox also took to Instagram to share the look. The actress wrote the following to get ahead of the anticipated commentary regarding the sheerness of the dress:

Before you start angrily typing- those are not my nipples, calm down. they are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers so no worries, we will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum.

Quite a few actresses as of late have found no problem with freeing the nipple for their fashion looks, but it hasn’t come without backlash from some people on the internet. In the case of Fox’s latest look, the actress assured people she is in fact leaving some things to the imagination with nipple covers. It also looks like she’s wearing a bodysuit that goes up to her chest as well. Even so, Fox is most certainly flaunting her hourglass figure with this serve of a look.

Kim Kardashian and Lizzo have actually worn the same dress before in the color black, per Page Six . Kardashian wore it for the 2018’s People Choice Awards and Lizzo wore it on her 33rd birthday in 2021. Fox has put an entirely new spin on it years later and it completely fits her sense of style.