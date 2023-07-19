Megan Fox Is Soaking Wet In Her Cheeky New Nature-Inspired Photoshoot

Megan Fox has had an eventful return to Instagram. The upcoming Expendables 4 actress has been a fashionista on social media in recent weeks, and her latest photos have all been from nature-inspired shoots. This week, we’ve already seen Fox wearing a bikini in a tree, and she’s taken the nymph-like aura to another level in a sheer dress with a cheeky backside.

The thin shift the actress is rocking may not have originally been sheer but she jumped into the water in the maxi dress, effectively freeing the nipple. The look was part of a series of photos she's taken out in nature and subsequently been sharing to social media following her groundbreaking SI Swimsuit Edition cover (also including Martha Stewart) earlier this year. The full thread of photos gets a little risqué in front and in back as well.

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) A photo posted by on

The actress has made a name for herself on the cutting edge of fashion in recent years. In fact, we may actually be able to at least partially attribute the current sheer dress trend to a look Fox wore at the VMAs that marked the beginning of the rise of the naked dress. She’s followed that up with a bright blue see-through fishnet skirt and other outfit that have completely been ahead of the curve. I mean, she's even been notable for rocking a millennial hair part after Gen Z rejected it. So nearly anything she does in the fashion realm tends to become noteworthy.

She’s also said in the past she’s not interested in dressing conservatively . She’s also not particularly excited to hear what “puritanical” people think of her values when it comes to how she dresses, writing in a post back in 2021:

Ignoring & defying all of your puritanical emotionally repressed projections of what a woman should be.

She's gonna do her own thing no matter what.

While fashion posts aren't new for the actress, they are a particularly big deal of late. This is because the actress had been taking a break from social media for a short time after news broke her partner Machine Gun Kelly had allegedly cheated on her. Her return to Instagram as they allegedly work things out, however, has been peppered with a slew of fashion looks from Fox . She doesn’t seem to be slowing down, either.