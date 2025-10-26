Megan Fox Sported A Bloodied Flesh-Colored Corset To Jennifer's Body Screening As Sequel Finally Gets Positive Updates

While Jennifer's Body isn't the best horror movie of all time, it's amassed a cult following over the years, with some marking it as one of Megan Fox's best movies. It's popular enough that a sequel is in the works, and the actress decided to show up for a recent screening in a flesh-colored corset that was totally on-brand.

The 38-year-old actress was present for a recent screening at the Academy Museum of Jennifer's Body, and rocking a Halloween-approved fashion-forward look that shows how she's remained an icon over the years. Check out the look below, via a screencap of one of Fox's stories of her arriving for the screening:

(Image credit: Megan Fox Instagram Stories)

I mean, she's definitely ready for the sequel based on that look. That said, I am curious about the details as to how Jennifer Check is going to come back from the dead, as she was killed by her best friend Needy at the film's end. That said, if there's any genre that is great at bringing back characters from the dead with little to no explanation required, it's horror.

Right now, there aren't a lot of details about the sequel to Jennifer's Body. Director Karyn Kusama talked about the movie and how writer Diablo Cody is working on the sequel. She shared what she knew about it, which isn't much:

I know she’s working on it right now. And I’m very excited to hear what comes of it. I know some of the bones of it, so I’m not going to give anything away, but it sounds fun and crazy like the first film. And I have no doubt that Diablo will do something absolutely incredible with it.

While CinemaBlend's review of Jennifer's Body wasn't glowing, it got an above-average score and was deemed a solid enough movie. Unfortunately, middling reviews at the time weren't enough to move the needle at the box office, which is why the movie was considered a flop when it came out. That only helped the movie become a fan-favorite in the years since.

Megan Fox will return to the horror genre even before the sequel to Jennifer's Body goes into production, as she was recently revealed to have joined the cast of Five Night's At Freddy's 2. Fox will voice Toy Chica. I can't say the character looks nearly as scary as Jennifer Check, but I weirdly feel like both characters give off the same vibe, which may factor into why Fox landed both roles.

Outside of the film world, Megan Fox continues to make headlines due to fans' interest in what's going on in her relationship with singer Machine Gun Kelly. The duo are allegedly hanging out a lot as of late, with rumors stating they're living like a couple without putting an explicit label on it. Does this mean we could get MGK involved in the sequel? I'm hoping so, even if I don't necessarily want to see him in a similarly decorated corset.

The sequel to Jennifer's Body is in development, and the original can be streamed right now over on Tubi. It's been a long time since I've watched it in full, so I'm considering a rewatch of that or one of Megan Fox's other best movies.