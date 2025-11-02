Why Megan Fox’s Viral Jennifer’s Body Dress And Her Co-Parenting Report With MGK May Have Dropped Around The Same Time

Megan Fox has made headlines on various occasions, but two particular stories landed unusually close together recently. First, there was a report about her and Machine Gun Kelly co-parenting, following the birth of their first child together back in March, and rumors of a reconciliation between the two. Then, Fox turned heads at a Jennifer’s Body Q&A event, wearing a jaw-dropping nude corset gown with red trim and dripping beadwork. Per speculation, the timing of these two media moments may be anything but accidental.

In a new episode of Deux U (also previewed on the show’s official Instagram), the celebrity news insider offered some strategic analysis. When addressing the timing of the co-parenting article, which came from People, the host said:

If you read between the lines, the article [implies] that Megan and MGK are working on things.

The host then pointed to Fox’s “super hot outfit,” adding, “She looked phenomenal.” But the news about the two spending time together seemingly piqued fans' curiosity. More specifically, was the article dropped to get ahead of the new wave of Megan sightings as she gets back to work? Deuxmoi’s answer is “Yes.” The gossip outlet then speculates that the article was written to “get ahead” of the news, since people will now see more of Fox. (I, for one, hope it's on the rumored Jennifer's Body sequel in development.)

Based on the chatter, the timing would appear to track. Megan Fox’s Q&A look went viral, while her behind-the-scenes press appearances were quietly revving up. With this assertion, the notion would be that the star's team alegedly wanted to control the narrative before questions about her relationship could dominate the conversation. And there have already been some awkward ones.

During the aforementioned Q&A, someone reportedly asked, “What about the Aussie influencer?”—a likely reference to recent rumors about MGK being seen with another woman. Deuxmoi’s response? That was “probably just someone he was hanging out with.” The host also shared a bit more insight from a separate source, who claimed:

…things between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been better, and that despite what’s being officially said, the two are still very much intertwined in each other’s lives… I think it’s complicated. They both seem like complicated people. So why would their relationship be easy?

Of course, we ultimately don't know for sure why these stories landed days apart. Based on the rumors, that reason could be that Megan Fox is slowly stepping back into the spotlight and her team is making sure the ground is paved first. Still, all of this should be taken with a massive grain of salt.

When Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcomed their daughter, named Saga Blade, on March 27, 2025, they were reportedly no longer together. Despite the pair separating the previous December, sources claimed that becoming a father again had a profound effect on MGK, leading to a noticeable shift in his demeanor. By July, the pair were seen vacationing together with their baby in Costa Rica—an outing insiders described as a potential turning point in their dynamic.

By September, reports surfaced that the former couple were navigating co-parenting smoothly, even as their romantic relationship remained uncertain, with them allegedly not wanting to put a label on it. While it’s unclear where things stand between them now, one thing seems true, and that is that baby Saga is surrounded by a lot of love.

As for what these two viral moments mean for Megan Fox, it's possible her schedule, especially her 2026 movie schedule and beyond, could pick up.