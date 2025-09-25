I Just Rewatched Selena, And It Made Me Think Hard About The Legacies Women Leave Behind

I’ve always felt like Selena is one of the best music biopics. Not just for this being one of Jennifer Lopez’s best movies or for its feel-good vibe of an up-and-coming singer's journey, but for showing me the strong impact women can make on the world. After rewatching the must-see biopic, Selena made me think hard about the powerful legacies that all women have the potential to leave behind.

I'm In Awe Of The Positive Effect Selena Had On Everyone She Met

Every time I see Selena, I’m always envious of the love the Tejano music star received from her fans. As she sang and danced her heart out with each performance, the crowd went wild for her. Even passersby were willing to allow their bumper to be pulled off by Selena’s broken-down tour bus. Given how sweet and dedicated she was to her fans, it’s no wonder everyone loved her. The potential divide between Mexicans and Americans certainly didn’t exist at the Grammy winner’s concerts.

Not only did fans love Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, but so did her friends and family. Despite the tough exterior her father, Abraham, had, Selena’s heartwarming demeanor always made him soften up. Before she met her future husband, Chris, he was a shy metalhead. But as she sent lovable vibes to him from the get-go, his willingness to open up to her made it very easy for her to fall in love with him.

Selena Inspired Me To See That Women Belong Anywhere

In the scene when Selena and Chris talked by the docks, she confided in him that she felt like her dreams were the same as her fans. Singing “Como La Flor,” the mega-popular singer was able to see in the crowd how much they idolized her. It’s inspiring how the star turned her success into a shared victory for everyone who believed in her. Even Jennifer Lopez was inspired to pursue a musical career after portraying the late singer, and we all know how well that turned out for her.

It was explained in the beginning that Tejano music was a man’s world. But, Selena proved to everyone that women have a place anywhere they want. Despite her middle-class upbringing or venturing into a man’s musical genre, nothing stopped the rising star from achieving her dreams. This can empower any woman to go for the gold despite any little voice that says they can’t.

It Hits Me How Much Selena Achieved In Such Little Time

Her life may have been cut short at 23, but she still accomplished so much in such a short time. She sang radio-topping singles, won a Grammy, and successfully broke cultural barriers by being a Mexican-American singer who sang in English.

Not only did Selena achieve significant accomplishments in music, but she also designed clothes and opened Selena Etc. boutique. While I’m confident the award-winning singer would have continued to achieve milestones if she were here today, she still left a mark far beyond the stage that went into the hearts of millions.

Seeing The Quintanillas Shape Selena's Legacy Did Wonders For My Heart

The music movie’s lead didn’t get to where she was in her career on her own. Her father created the band Selena Y Los Dinos after hearing his young daughter sing for the first time. The Tejano music group was comprised of her singing, her brother A.B. playing bass guitar as well as writing and producing the music, and her sister Susie playing the drums.

It made my heart soar seeing the Quintanilla family act encourage Selena’s dreams of performing. Through each achievement she made, it was a win for everyone. Considering how tough and competitive the music industry is, Selena sure was lucky she had her parents and siblings there to support her every step of the way.

Seeing Selena's Journey Makes Me Realize I Can Leave A Mark, Too

From rewatching Selena, I’ve realized that the “Dreaming of You” singer didn’t come from wealth or have high-powered connections to get her where she was in music. Selena’s journey wouldn’t have happened without the talents she was born with and her loved ones who backed her up.

The Golden Globe-nominated movie showed me that if she was able to leave a mark on the world, I can do the same thing. Through never giving up, the aspiring singer touched the lives of those around her. I’m hoping I can one day be an inspiration through my words just like Selena was with her music.

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was tragically taken away from us too soon, but her legacy will live on forever through people who knew her music and her heart. It makes me strive to have that kind of impact on the hearts of people I’ve touched and the goals I set out to achieve. Through re-watching the biopic, my understanding of the legacies all women can leave behind has never been stronger, and it’s a goal we all should set out to accomplish just like Selena did.

