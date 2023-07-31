Megan Fox Rocks White Dress While Getting Drenched On A Beach And It’s Giving Sports Illustrated Vibes

Lately, movie star Megan Fox has been tapping into her social media presence in another capacity: aquatic model/potential queen of the banshees. Who could blame her, as the waves are so fine, they’ve inspired things like Fox’s recent silver bikini shoot . Well, if you’ve been wondering what the next round of this Expen4bles star’s photographic antics would contain, look no further.

Rocking a white dress this time out, Megan is seriously giving off Sports Illustrated vibes as the world awaits the debut of her upcoming movie . Continuing her return to Instagram, Megan Fox unveiled another photoshoot from her personal collection. In addition to this look reminiscent of that previously “cheeky” nature-based shoot Megan had posted , there’s yet another caption that seems to jokingly point out another new profession for Ms. Fox to engage in.

If that last photo doesn’t look like Megan Fox leading the latest Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, then maybe our opinions of what qualifies for such an honor don’t match. It's no wonder that when she actually did take part in the traditional issue for SI, Fox said that she barely prepped for the occasion.

Putting that claim aside, this is yet another prime effort from the former Transformers star and her quest to repopulate her once shut down social account. Also, it’s a total coincidence that the previous April O’Neil is offering surf lessons the week of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's release, right?

With alleged reports that Megan Fox is feeling happier after engaging in couples therapy with beau Machine Gun Kelly , it’s good to see her continue to share such happiness through her art. As the aspiring sea muse in her has led to wonderful results like these, it almost seems like this Jennifer’s Body icon should publish a book of her work for all to enjoy.

The popularity of such posts certainly suggests it’d be a worthwhile idea. Not to mention, there’s no shortage of inspiration on Fox's side. So really, the only thing that’s stopping this from happening is an official deal on the table. Should this actually be something Ms. Fox would be interested in, it could spark the bidding war to end all bidding wars, and Sports Illustrated may or may not have the inside track, depending on the offers that fly out.