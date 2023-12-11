Rumors Swirled MGK Might Not Be Happy With Megan Fox's Book. She's Actually Spoken About Including Intimate Relationship Details

Megan Fox may often feel the need to be naked physically, but she also bared it all emotionally in her new book of poems Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. In it she wades through past relationships saying “they are a war,” and she writes about the devastating pregnancy loss she and Machine Gun Kelly suffered . The book has been named a NYT Bestseller, but it might not all be good news. Rumors are swirling that Fox’s on-again beau is “upset” about some of the poems, and she has actually spoken about her decision to include intimate details in the collection.

Megan Fox And MGK Have Allegedly Been Arguing Over Her Book

Pretty Boys Are Poisonous was clearly an emotional endeavor for Megan Fox, as in addition to discussing Machine Gun Kelly and their miscarriage, she also delves into secret famous exes and her history of abusive relationships . Apparently MGK (real name Colson Baker) is “upset” about some of the poems, per ET, and the couple has been “arguing recently.” The source said:

Megan is frustrated that MGK hasn't been more supportive and that he isn't recognizing that some of the poems don't have anything to do with him. They are trying to work through things and are still together as of now, but it has been difficult to get along.

The source alleged that MGK was taking some of the poems personally, and it’s tough to hear that Megan Fox might not feel as supported as she’d like after putting so much of her past and her pain out there for the world to see. Those difficult details — and her choice to include them in the book — is something she’s opened up about.

Megan Fox Said She Poured Her Grief And Suffering Into Her Poems

While MGK’s feelings about Megan Fox’s book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous are only speculation, we do know what the Jennifer’s Body star has said about divulging such intimate and often painful details of her experiences. Specifically in regards to the miscarriage, writing her poetry made her examine why she felt how she did about the loss. She told WWD :

That experience was so much harder than I would’ve anticipated it being, and I’ve really analyzed ‘why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?’ Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy, I’ve had other things that I’m not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar. But I’ve been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with.

Her love for Machine Gun Kelly was what made the pregnancy loss so tragic for her, she said, and after he wrote about it in a couple of his songs, she felt free to also address it in her own artistic space.