Rumors Swirled MGK Might Not Be Happy With Megan Fox's Book. She's Actually Spoken About Including Intimate Relationship Details
Are tensions rising again between the twin flames?
Megan Fox may often feel the need to be naked physically, but she also bared it all emotionally in her new book of poems Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. In it she wades through past relationships saying “they are a war,” and she writes about the devastating pregnancy loss she and Machine Gun Kelly suffered. The book has been named a NYT Bestseller, but it might not all be good news. Rumors are swirling that Fox’s on-again beau is “upset” about some of the poems, and she has actually spoken about her decision to include intimate details in the collection.
Megan Fox And MGK Have Allegedly Been Arguing Over Her Book
Pretty Boys Are Poisonous was clearly an emotional endeavor for Megan Fox, as in addition to discussing Machine Gun Kelly and their miscarriage, she also delves into secret famous exes and her history of abusive relationships. Apparently MGK (real name Colson Baker) is “upset” about some of the poems, per ET, and the couple has been “arguing recently.” The source said:
The source alleged that MGK was taking some of the poems personally, and it’s tough to hear that Megan Fox might not feel as supported as she’d like after putting so much of her past and her pain out there for the world to see. Those difficult details — and her choice to include them in the book — is something she’s opened up about.
Megan Fox Said She Poured Her Grief And Suffering Into Her Poems
While MGK’s feelings about Megan Fox’s book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous are only speculation, we do know what the Jennifer’s Body star has said about divulging such intimate and often painful details of her experiences. Specifically in regards to the miscarriage, writing her poetry made her examine why she felt how she did about the loss. She told WWD:
Her love for Machine Gun Kelly was what made the pregnancy loss so tragic for her, she said, and after he wrote about it in a couple of his songs, she felt free to also address it in her own artistic space.
This has been a trying year for the couple, who appeared to break up in February 2023 when Megan Fox deleted all of her photos of MGK. After months of speculation and uncertainty, they appeared to be back to wedding planning over the summer as they reportedly continued to work on the relationship, and as of November, sources alleged that things were good. We’ll have to wait to see if Pretty Boys Are Poisonous has, in fact, caused additional tension in their relationship.
