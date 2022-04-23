Megan Fox’s Full Birthday Message To 'Gorgeous Soul' Machine Gun Kelly Is Totally On Brand

There’s nothing like seeing a woman who is not afraid to show love for her man on his birthday. After Transformers actress Megan Fox divorced Brian Austin Green , she began a relationship with musician Machine Gun Kelly, and she seemingly couldn’t be happier. Fox poured her heart out in an on-brand birthday message for MGK, who she calls a “gorgeous soul.”

Machine Gun Kelly has been known for being a bit of an eccentric, whether he's climbing up a dangerously high concert venue or shoving a parking lot attendant . Megan Fox, however, sees another side of him. Fox posted a cute birthday photo on Instagram , in which gushed about the "cuddly" side of her man:

Today your mom told us that you were born a month early (you were SO meant to be a Gemini, you charming mercurial Svengali) and as a baby you were both 'cuddly and fussy at the same time' and I couldn’t have imagined a more apt description of you.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been a thing ever since Fox rocked out in her underwear in his music video “Bloody Valentine” following her split from Brian Austin Green. The two met each other when they were both in the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass and have seemingly been inseparable. Even if MGK wasn’t pleased with the movie , he can still chalk it up as the moment he met his future fiancée, who he proposed to under a banyan tree. The rest of you can call them the new Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie in that they wear their love on their necks with blood-infused jewelry (though hopefully their romance plays out differently).

While the rapper, whose actual name is Colson Baker, went for a more “vampiric” way of telling the world how he felt about his fiancée, the Jennifer's Body star went for a more adorable way of sharing her love. She continued to tell the world about this “gorgeous soul” of a man and how honored she is to have him in her life:

The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have. How generous and how thoughtful you are…How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are… You are by far the most unique human I have ever met. And if I could get the boy who has everything something special for his birthday - I would lift the veil off of their eyes so they could see what I see. You’re such a gorgeous soul. I’m honored to love you and to be the recipient of your love. Happy Birthday love of my life.

They're definitely lovely sentiments. And if that weren't enough, she included a photo in which the rapper can be seen giving her a piggyback ride. Take a look at the post for yourself:

So what’s next for this insanely cute couple? Well, Megan Fox will have a role in her fiancée's movie, Good Mourning, which he co-wrote and directed with Mod Sun. And of course, there's the also wedding ceremony, which will be anything but traditional. Apparently, they may have a “dark wedding,” with Fox either wearing a black dress. The couple, along with their kids, could give us some serious Addams Family vibes in the process. We'll have to wait and see how they choose to tie the knot but, in the meantime, I'm down with sweet messages like the one found in Fox's birthday tribute.

You can see the A-list couple in Good Mourning in theaters and on-demand on May 20th.