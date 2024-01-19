'We're Family For Life:' Melissa Barrera Opens Up About Reuniting With Scream Cast After Getting Fired
The Core Four sticks together!
There’s been a lot of disappointing news surrounding the Scream franchise recently between the firing of Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega leaving Scream 7 and director Christopher Landon stepping away from the anticipated horror movie. However, we got a nice sliver of light when the Carpenter sisters and the casts of Scream 5 and 6 reunited for a sweet photo at an event. Now, the former leading actress is opening up about the wholesome moment with her co-stars.
The Cast Of Scream Reunited For A Sweet Photo
Many members of the Scream 5 cast and Scream 6 ensemble were all at the MPTF’s 17th Annual Evening Before Gala. Obviously, the Core Four was featured in the photo, along with other big players from the recent horror flicks, as you can see in Barrera's Instagram post:
From left to right, you can see that Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Liana Liberato, Tony Revolori, Skeet Ulrich and Jack Quaid all got together at this event. Then, after the image was posted, many of the cast members took to the comments to show their love for each other:
- oooooh yeah -Liana Liberato
- Sweet reunion!! ✨ -Skeet Ulrich
- HELL yeah -Jack Quaid
- I just love ya -Mason Gooding
Along with these wholesome comments, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Courteney Cox liked the image as well.
Overall, it was a Scream lovefest, and Melissa Barrera confirmed that in her comments about the group photo.
Melissa Barrera Shared Her Thoughts On The Scream Cast Reunion
Speaking candidly and with passion about her Scream co-stars and their lovely reunion while at the Sundance premiere of her movie Your Monster (which will hopefully premiere on the 2024 movie schedule), Melissa Barrera told Deadline:
While these last few months have likely been tough for her, it’s clear as day that her adoration for her co-stars was not diminished by what happened with Scream 7. While they might not be reuniting for the seventh installment in Wes Craven's horror franchise, especially with Barrera and Ortega both out of the equation, it’s nice to know that the cast will still find opportunities to get together.
At this point, when it comes to what we know about Scream 7 there are a lot of question marks. However, one thing that’s abundantly clear is this cast absolutely adores each other and their work on some of the best horror movies, and the relationships they built on Scream will stick with them forever.
