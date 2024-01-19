'We're Family For Life:' Melissa Barrera Opens Up About Reuniting With Scream Cast After Getting Fired

There’s been a lot of disappointing news surrounding the Scream franchise recently between the firing of Melissa Barrera , Jenna Ortega leaving Scream 7 and director Christopher Landon stepping away from the anticipated horror movie. However, we got a nice sliver of light when the Carpenter sisters and the casts of Scream 5 and 6 reunited for a sweet photo at an event. Now, the former leading actress is opening up about the wholesome moment with her co-stars.

The Cast Of Scream Reunited For A Sweet Photo

Many members of the Scream 5 cast and Scream 6 ensemble were all at the MPTF’s 17th Annual Evening Before Gala. Obviously, the Core Four was featured in the photo, along with other big players from the recent horror flicks, as you can see in Barrera's Instagram post:

From left to right, you can see that Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Liana Liberato, Tony Revolori, Skeet Ulrich and Jack Quaid all got together at this event. Then, after the image was posted, many of the cast members took to the comments to show their love for each other:

oooooh yeah -Liana Liberato

Sweet reunion!! ✨ -Skeet Ulrich

HELL yeah -Jack Quaid

I just love ya -Mason Gooding

Along with these wholesome comments, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Courteney Cox liked the image as well.

Overall, it was a Scream lovefest, and Melissa Barrera confirmed that in her comments about the group photo.

Melissa Barrera Shared Her Thoughts On The Scream Cast Reunion

Speaking candidly and with passion about her Scream co-stars and their lovely reunion while at the Sundance premiere of her movie Your Monster (which will hopefully premiere on the 2024 movie schedule), Melissa Barrera told Deadline :

I mean, we're family for life. So if we're ever in the vicinity of each other we always find each other, and that's what happened at that event the evening before, I think, the Emmys. And we just all found each other, and we were like 'When we find each other we just want to spend the night with each other,' and nothing is ever going to change that. I'm just so grateful of what I got to infuse into the franchise, and that's also something I'll be proud of forever.

While these last few months have likely been tough for her, it’s clear as day that her adoration for her co-stars was not diminished by what happened with Scream 7. While they might not be reuniting for the seventh installment in Wes Craven's horror franchise, especially with Barrera and Ortega both out of the equation , it’s nice to know that the cast will still find opportunities to get together.