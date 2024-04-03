Amidst MGK Rumors, Megan Fox Finally Revealed Her New Hair Makeover, And I Can’t Decide What Color It Is
Megan Fox continues to change her look, going from pink hair to a mystery color.
Actress Megan Fox has been a public figure for decades now, and her starpower isn't showing any signs of dimming. The Jennifer's Body icon has a penchant for consistently making headlines, thanks to her style and relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. As rumors about MGK continue, Fox finally revealed her new hair look... although I can't put my place on what the color is.
Fans knew this change in her look was coming, as Megan Fox said goodbye to her pink hair on social media. And while there's still ongoing discussions about the state of her personal life, fans continue to follow her style choices. Fox posted on Instagram revealing her new bold haircut, check it out below:
Once again the Transformers actress proves that she can pretty much pull off any look. That includes this new bob look, which Fox describes as her "Jedi era." I guess she saw the trailer for the upcoming Star Wars show Acolyte?
It might take elevated Midi-chlorians to figure out the exact color of Fox's new hairdo. Is it silver, blue, or a strange mixture of both? It's hard to say, but the 37 year-old actress is definitely pulling it off regardless.
As previously mentioned, Megan Fox has made countless headlines over the past few years related to her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. While they originally went viral for drinking each other's blood and wearing NSFW Halloween costumes, eventually there was some trouble in punk rock paradise. But that changed during February of 2023, where Fox deleted their photos together before briefly deactivating her Instagram altogether.
Since then they've reportedly going through extensive therapy together, while rumors swirl basically non-stop. Most recently, ET reported that the pair is reportedly taking some space from each other... while still remaining committed to each other. An anonymous insider was quoted saying:
This situation has been going on for over a year now, which shows how much Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seemingly want to make their relationship work. Still, it seems like this is a long process with no end in sight.
Given this anonymous report, it's unclear if the pair of stars will actually move forward with their impending nuptials. We'll just have to see how things ultimately shake out, but fans would definitely like to see what Fox might wear as a Wedding Dress.
Professionally, Megan Fox has a few projects coming down the line. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.
