Megan Fox Said RIP To Her Pink Hair, But What's Next?

Actress Megan Fox has been a public figure for decades now, and has made countless headlines during that time. This is partly thanks to her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, as well as her status as a sex and style symbol. On top of Fox rocking the corset trend, she also a has a penchant for changing up her hair with fun colors. The Transformers actress recently said RIP to her pink hair, so what look does she plan on rocking next?

Most recently Fox made headlines for appearing on the podcast Call Me Daddy, and offering a frank look at her perspective and relationship. She's also been rocking pink hair for some time now, and really pulling it off. Unfortuntely that time has come to an end, as Fox's Instagram post reveled to her fans. Check it out below:

And just like that, Fox has put her pink era behind her. Smart money says she'll be debuting another daring look sometime soon, as she is wont to do. After all, Megan Fox previously rocked the liquid hair look with ease.

The Jennifer's Body icon shares this post with her whopping 21.7 followers on Instagram. The comments section is filled with fans telling her how stunning the pink hair looked, and those wondering what hair color/style she'll be rocking next. Hopefully she doesn't take too long to share that with the public.

As previously mentioned, Fox has been making a ton of headlines lately related to her relationship with rock star Machine Gun Kelly. The pair seemed completely smitten with each other, before drama began last Super Bowl. Despite their engagement, Fox deleted all their photos from social media, before briefly deactivating her Insta altogether.

The pair have reportedly spent over a year working on their relationship, including lots of time in couple's therapy. At the time of writing this story, Fox and MGK are still together. Although if/when they finally tie the knot remains a mystery for the time being. But there are plenty of fans who are behind the pair, and want to see what Fox would look like walking down the aisle in a rock star wedding. Fingers crossed we get to see that happen sooner rather than later.

Other than being a fashion icon and making headlines for her personal life, the 37 year-old actress has also been keeping busy professionally. In addition to being part of the cast of Expendables 4, Fox also recently voiced the character Kitara in Mortal Kombat 1. She's got a few other projects coming down the line, in addition to recently publishing a book of poems.

At the time of writing, Fox is attached to a few upcoming projects as well. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.