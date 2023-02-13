Michael B. Jordan Shares Thoughts On Entering Another Relationship Following Breakup With Lori Harvey

It’s fair to say that Michael B. Jordan is riding high at this point in his career. The Hollywood A-lister has a number of big-screen hits under his belt and is currently looking forward to the release of his latest film, Creed III, which also marks his directorial debut. While Jordan’s body of work receives plenty of attention, his love life has also been a topic of discussion. That level of scrutiny only increased when he began dating Lori Harvey a few years ago. Now that the two have broken up, some wonder what lies ahead for Jordan romantically, and he just shared some thoughts on the possibility of entering another relationship.

The former Sexiest Man Alive is definitely one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors at the moment, so he’d certainly have no trouble finding another lady. However, it doesn’t sound like the 36-year-old star is looking to rush into another romance so quickly. He sat down with Rolling Stone for a wide-ranging discussion and, when he was asked about getting into another relationship, he offered some keen thoughts:

Of course I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that, knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible. It's gonna happen when it's supposed to happen.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were first romantically linked in late 2020, and they became Instagram official in January 2021. The two quickly became “couple goals” for folks around the Internet, with many even making note of Jordan and Harvey’s various adorable moments . Jordan even impressed his former girlfriend’s adopted father, Steve Harvey – who was initially suspicious of him because he seemed too kind. By June 2022, it was reported that Harvey and Jordan had broken up . It’s more recently been confirmed that Harvey is in a relationship with actor Damson Idris .

Following the split, the Wire alum has shared thoughts on what it was like to go through the breakup in the public eye . He explained that he was “lucky enough to have a lot of work” on his plate at the time to keep him preoccupied. His comments also indicated that he’s not eager to keep fueling fan’s questions about his since-ended relationship. Though he also said that that period in his life was “an experience for [him] to grow and learn.”

Few people can truly understand what it’s like to experience a breakup and have the world see much of it transpire. Luckily, for Michael B. Jordan, he does have people that he can lean on for support. For example, Creed III co-star Jonathan Majors revealed that he and Jordan bonded over their “girl troubles” and more while making the threequel. It never hurts to have a buddy, especially one that you can confide in whenever times get tough.

Michael B. Jordan seems to be taking a cerebral approach when it comes to his love life moving forward. As he says, a new romance will happen when it happens. He’s previously stated that he believes in the age-old adage that what’s for you is for you, and that’s some firm wisdom to follow when it comes to love – or anything for that matter.