Michael B. Jordan Threw Lori Harvey A Fabulous Birthday Party He Didn’t Attend, Is Creed 3 To Blame?

Celebrating one’s birthday is meant to be a time for loved ones to gather. But sometimes, things don’t work out. That’s what reportedly happened with new power couple Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey. As Harvey turned 25, Jordan couldn’t be there to celebrate her special day. Was his feature debut Creed III the blame for his absence from Harvey’s birthday celebration?

According to Page Six, the Creed III star threw his girlfriend of a year a lavish birthday party at Nobu Malibu to celebrate her milestone 25th birthday. While Jordan couldn’t attend Harvey’s birthday celebration, he did pick up the check for his partner and her group of friends. An alleged partygoer mentioned Lori Harvey’s manager Tre Thomas referred to the star’s absence as he toasted the birthday girl:

[Michael] loves you and can’t be here tonight but enjoy your night. It’s on him.

Given how busy his schedule is right now, the insider emphasized Michael B. Jordan’s desire to be with his girlfriend. They claimed Jordan “really wished he was there.” Page Six alleged Jordan’s love and affection for Harvey could be felt as the model took to Instagram to thank her Hollywood star boyfriend. Of course, Lori Harvey didn’t spend her special day alone as she was surrounded by friends like Normani and Star’s Ryan Destiny along with Thomas and other guests.

But the A Journal for Jordan star missing out on his significant other’s big day wasn’t a major surprise. Jordan has been prepping for his directorial debut for almost two years. The actor mentioned the holiday didn’t exist to him as he worked to get Creed III ready for its production start date. His co-stars Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors can attest to that fact. He’s had complete tunnel vision as he wears multiple hats on the sequel.

Of course, in prepping for the film, Michael B. Jordan decided to learn from the best – his A Journal for Jordan director Denzel Washington. He joined the romantic drama so he could shadow and question The Tragedy of Macbeth star about his techniques and on-set habits. Jordan recalled how the Washington used his acting prowess to dictate the film’s environment. He even hooked Jordan up with a storyboard artist before the Without Remorse star got in the director's chair. So Jordan seemingly learned quite a bit from the two-time Oscar winner.

That doesn’t mean the Fruitvale Station star’s girlfriend has been far from his mind. Since going public in 2020, the couple has been all over Instagram with their vacay pics. The usually private Harvey even went spoke about on they balanced their public and private moments. Of course, the entrepreneur hasn’t complained about the actor’s absence as her stepfather Steve Harvey is a known workaholic juggling multiple jobs.

Once the production is over, Jordan and Harvey might have a special moment between them. In the meantime, fans will get to see why the Creed II star was so occupied when Creed III arrives in theaters on Nov. 23.