Michelle Yeoh And Longtime Fiancé Marry After 19-Year Engagement And Brought Her Oscar

The concept of a long engagement isn’t too surprising, and Michelle Yeoh ’s 19-year engagement to fiancé Jean Todt is further proof that it hasn’t gone out of style. However, there comes a time when a big leap needs to be taken, and for this couple, that time has apparently arrived. And not only did Yeoh and Todt finally tie the knot, the 2023 Oscar winner for Everything Everywhere All At Once brought her trophy along for the ride as well.

People reported that the happy couple was married in Geneva, “surrounded by loving family and friends.” As Jean Todt was once the CEO of Ferrari, that meant the guest list also included folks like Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa, a former member of the car maker’s team.

Through Massa's social media presence, the confirmation of Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar being present can be seen. There's also a handful of beautiful photos from throughout the day, including the program which tells the story of how Yeoh and Todt first met. You can see it all for yourself in the post included below:

Michelle Yeoh has plenty of reason to celebrate this year, both personally and professionally. On top of her Academy Award win earlier this year, she was also heard as part of the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts cast ; which impressed fans and critics alike with its adventurous tale.

Not to mention, Yeoh’s long-awaited Star Trek: Section 31 was turned into a film event , rather than a spinoff series as originally planned. Both projects should be available at some point with a Paramount+ subscription for fans who are eagerly anticipating such thrills.

However, at the current moment, all eyes are on Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt’s beautiful love story. Nineteen years is a long time to be with someone, especially outside of being married to them. Seeing the couple so happy after finally uniting their lives together as one only makes the news sweeter.

In the meantime, with what we know about A Haunting in Venice, it seems like it could be another career win for Michelle Yeoh, as she's part of the cast of the next Hercule Poirot mystery. And as luck would have it, that's a title on the 2023 movie schedule that everyone can look forward to seeing in the near future. If you want a taste of what's to come, you can see Ms. Yeoh and her cast mates in the Haunting in Venice trailer.