Miley Cyrus Revealed How Pamela Anderson Influenced Her Song In The Last Showgirl, And I Really Love Hearing How The Latter Reacted When Hearing The Music

In the past couple of years, Pamela Anderson has really been making waves on a new chapter in her life. Known for rocking that red swimsuit in the cast of the TV series Baywatch , Anderson has published a memoir, her documentary Pamela, a Love Story that can be watched with your Netflix subscription , and stars in a new movie The Last Showgirl. After Miley Cyrus co-wrote and sang a song for the drama film, the former Disney Channel star revealed how the Canadian-American actress influenced her song. Let me just say how much I love Anderson’s reaction to hearing her music.

In The Last Showgirl, the Grammy winner has contributed to the film’s soundtrack with her original song “Beautiful That Way.” In Miley Cyrus’ X video where the two stars talk about that powerful ballad, the “Flowers” singer revealed where her inspiration came from in helping to put the song together:

So Andrew Wyatt, who wrote the song with Lykke [Li], I’ve been [collaboratoring] with him for a very long time. We’ve done albums together. Truly, me and Andrew Wyatt wrote the song over a phone call. I was pacing in my bedroom and really talking about you, our connection, the way that I feel when I just kind of see Showgirl, how that resonates with him.

The Hannah Montana actress also said her favorite part about “Beautiful That Way” was how simple it was in that “Vegas old-school groove,” and that it flowed the way it was recorded without being “overfixed.” The Golden Globe-nominated song truly is beautifully heartbreaking where it starts with the singer introducing a beautiful performer we all need to see.

In the end, it’s like Miley Cyrus is reassuring the showgirl that she must have known her show would eventually end and another girl would be the next star. However, we need to remember to “spin baby spin.” As The Last Showgirl is about an aging Vegas showgirl facing an uncertain future when her revue closes, Cyrus’ song fits in perfectly with the Gia Coppola film’s strong themes.

Miley Cyrus truly has a gift for performing music for movies that mirrors the emotions of the characters. “When I Look At You” from the teen romance film The Last Song had the pop star sing about how the presence of someone special brings comfort in dark times. In the LGBTQIA+ drama film Freeheld, her song "Hands of Love" was about the power of love. And you can’t forget about “The Climb” from Hannah Montana: The Movie about the young pop singer's journey.

If you thought you were feeling all kinds of emotions listening to “Beautiful That Way,” Pamela Anderson was right there with you. The former Playboy Playmate of the Month expressed how she felt hearing Miley Cyrus’ beautiful song and one surprising fun fact about her first listen:

I mean, it was meant to be. And to hear your voice for the first time – we went to TIFF, I didn’t know you had done the song, so that was my surprise. So, when I heard you — just watching the whole film for the first time, it was scary to watch. And then to hear your song at the end, I went, ‘Wow, this is like the cherry on top.’

It’s without a doubt a real treat to see Miley Cyrus and Pamela Anderson talk so candidly with one another. The “We Can’t Stop” singer revealed that she dreamed of being a showgirl and was inspired by the actress’s evolutionary journey throughout her career. It must have been a real honor for Cyrus to get to sing The Last Showgirl’s closing song, which perfectly resonates with Anderson’s legacy of reinvention and empowerment.

Both actresses conveyed that they could relate to one another in each having “detours” in their careers, but don’t believe they’ve made any mistakes. That must ring true for Pamela Anderson, as she’s previously spoken of how “sick” the Pam and Tommy docuseries made her that reenacted a scandalous sex tape that she’s tried to move past. On the other hand, Anderson said that’s what made the success that came from The Last Showgirl “the best payback” being recognized for the great work she’s done. As the Scary Movie 3 actress has won numerous awards and was one of the nominees of this year’s Golden Globes , I would say the talented actress certainly has her work cut out for her.