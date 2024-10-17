Millie Bobby Brown’s Awesome The Electric State Trailer Makes Great Use Of Robots, Oasis, And Chris Pratt’s Mustache

Millie Bobby Brown fans currently are waiting for updates on the final season of Stranger Things , which is expected to bring the years-long story to a close. But ever since we spoke with her on the press tour for Damsel – an underrated movie about dragons – Brown has been teasing her upcoming project with Joe and Anthony Russo titled The Electric State. The actress gushed over the heart and emotion that we would see in the movie, and claimed that we’d all fall in love with the robots who are her co-stars.

And now that we see the first trailer for The Electric State (shared above), I understand where she’s coming from.

The Russo Brothers, obviously, are best known for their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe… a point made clear in the trailer for The Electric State . This movie’s script even comes to us from frequent Russo collaborators Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who co-wrote Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. There are no superheroes on display in this sci-fi wonderment, but that doesn’t mean the movie doesn’t look heroic, inspirational and awe-inducing.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Set in a futuristic society, The Electric State mentions something about a rebellion, which leaves most of society – including some charismatic robots – missing something. There was loss, and there was pain. And Millie Bobby Brown’s character appears ready to embark on an adventure to restore some form of order.

There are undeniable traces of Spielberg in this trailer for The Electric State, giving off a hint of Minority Report, A.I., and of course, Ready Player One. Tell me you don’t think of that movie when you see this shot? Especially while Oasis plays in the background.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I’m genuinely curious to learn more about who Chris Pratt is playing in this story. Naturally, every main character can use swashbuckling support, and that seems to be what Pratt is providing. If he ends up being a mix between Han Solo and Star-Lord, that’s precisely playing to Pratt’s strengths , and we have seen the Russo Brothers get that out of Pratt. To me, it looks like precision casting. The mustache is just icing on the cake.

But then you also look at the incredible ensemble that the Russos have gathered for The Electric State, and it makes the wait for this one even harder. Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Norman, Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci appear in live roles, while the robots (I’m assuming) will be voiced by Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Hank Azaria, Colman Domingo and Alan Tudyk. That’s a killer line up. It also includes Mr. Peanut . Because, why not?

