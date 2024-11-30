Mira Sorvino’s Romy And Michele Sequel Update Is Giving Me Hope That The Film May Finally Happen

Fans of quirky cult classics perfect for movie night , get ready to don your finest pastel powersuits and prepare your Post-it pitches. Mira Sorvino, one-half of the iconic bestie duo from one of the best 90s movies , Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, dropped an update that has me cautiously optimistic about a long-awaited sequel. The production has seen its share of starts and stops over the years, However, it now seems like the gears are turning in the right direction.

There are countless sequels that no one asked for but are good , and Romy and Michele 2 has all the ingredients for a follow-up that fans actually want. Mia Sorvino’s enthusiasm suggests the project is in the hands of those who care. While speaking to People alongside her husband, Christopher Backus, while promoting their 2024 movie schedule release , Daft State, Sorvino revealed the sequel is "so close to being greenlit." She even mentioned that a director had been secured, in addition to the following sentiments:

They've done his deal, they've done Lisa [Kudrow] and my deals as executive producers. [Original screenwriter Robin Schiff] has written multiple drafts of an amazing funny script, which checks all the boxes for all the fans. And they're just going back and forth, tweaking things here and there, and [there are] rumors of shooting it second quarter next year. But it's not officially greenlit, so I can't say that it's officially greenlit.

This latest development indicates that the creative team is dedicated to delivering a sequel worthy of its cult-classic predecessor, and I’m so here for it. Sorvino, now 57, revealing that original screenwriter Robin Schiff has written multiple drafts of a new script is beyond thrilling.

And, while the project hasn’t been officially given the green light just yet and won’t likely see the 2025 movie schedule lineup, Sorvino hinted at promising progress. The Oscar winner says the team is “just going back and forth, tweaking things here and there, and [there are] rumors of shooting it second quarter next year.”

Directed by David Mirkin, the original Romy and Michele's High School Reunion followed the hilariously eccentric best friends returning to their high school reunion in Tucson, Arizona. Armed with a fabricated story about inventing Post-its, the pair set out to impress their former classmates but instead discovered the true meaning of friendship and self-acceptance. The film became a beloved cult hit thanks to its witty dialogue, heartfelt themes and Alan Cumming's unforgettable dance number .

The movie’s legacy only continues to grow, as it's celebrated for its quirky humor and empowering message. The sequel has been a topic of discussion for years, with the original cast and crew frequently expressing interest in revisiting the beloved characters. Earlier this year, Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow even reunited at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, playfully paying homage to their iconic roles with coordinated outfits in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary. Let's hope that this latest update isn't the last bit of good news we receive in regard to a sequel.

As fans eagerly wait for sequel news, those who would like to check out Romy and Michele's High School Reunion can now do so with a Hulu subscription or a Disney+ subscription .